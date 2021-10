Rory McIlroy has shot himself right into contention at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas after an incredible front nine of 30 in Las Vegas.

The Irishman, who went into today’s round nine shots off leader Keith Mitchell, carded five birdies on the trot at The Summit to jump into second position on -15.

After opening up with two pars, McIlroy birdied the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh before a par on eight and birdie on nine to card a front nine 30, four shots behind Mitchell.

