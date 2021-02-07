Rory McIlroy cards nine birdies in late push in Phoenix as Dustin Johnson proves why he is number one

Rory McIlroy hits his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona yesterday. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson emphatically showed just why he's the clear world number one when he overcame a poor putting performance to win his second Saudi International title in three years.

As Rory McIlroy left it too late to burst into life in Arizona, firing nine birdies in a seven-under 64 to finish ninth in the clubhouse in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Masters champion Johnson (36) looked bullet-proof in the Middle East, eight weeks before he defends at Augusta National.

The American was luckless on slow greens at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club but still chiselled out a two-under 68 to win by two strokes from perennial nearly-man Tony Finau and a resurgent Justin Rose, on 15-under par.

"It was a really good week," said Johnson, whose Tiger Woods-like consistency has yielded four wins, three seconds and a third-place finish in the last seven months.

"I felt like I played really solid every day. Gave myself a lot of chances. Didn't putt quite as well as I'd like to, but obviously well enough to get a victory today."

He was ranked close to last in the field for strokes gained putting for the third time in four days, finishing the week ranked 60th out of 76 with the blade.

Yet, such was the quality of his ball-striking – he was third for strokes gained off the tee, fourth for approach play and first from tee to green – he had enough in the tank to claim his 26th career win in just his second start since donning the green jacket last November.

Leading by two strokes overnight from French Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez, Johnson made just one birdie on the front nine – a tap-in at the par-five fourth, where he missed a five-footer for eagle.

He turned just one ahead of Perez, but while he missed two birdie chances inside 10 feet at the 10th and 12th and saw Finau birdie three holes in a row from the 11th to draw level, he was never flustered.

After muscling a 164-yard wedge to 11 feet at the tough 13th and converting the putt to regain his lead, his rivals fell away.

Rose (40) shot a bogey-free 65 to show some Ryder Cup form and set the clubhouse target at 13-under, but as Johnson missed a three-footer for par at the treacherous par-three 16th, Perez ran up a double-bogey five and fell back to tied fourth with Scotland's Calum Hill after a 69.

Finau also faltered with bogeys at the 16th and 17th, though a closing birdie for a 67 left him joint second with Rose as Johnson reduced the 350-yard 17th to a monster drive, a deft chip and two-foot putt before a closing par-five settled the matter.

Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin took full advantage of a sponsor's invitation and closed with a 68 to tie for 21st on seven-under (€31,700), banking the second biggest cheque of his career.

"It's a solid start to 2021," Sharvin said. "It was a bit of a weird week. I caught a bit of a stomach bug on Wednesday and didn't even know if I was going to play on Thursday.

"I was really struggling and pretty close to pulling out during the round, but managed to grind out a level par in tough conditions. Felt a bit better on Friday, still not great, but felt a good bit better on the weekend."

Shane Lowry made just one birdie in a one-over 71, falling back to tied 29th on five-under after a below-average week on and around the greens, while Graeme McDowell made five birdies in a two-under 68 to share 66th on one-over.

As for McIlroy, the Holywood star went into the final round 12 strokes behind co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth on six-under after an erratic week in every department at TPC Scottsdale.

But after driving into water at the 11th (his second) to drop an early shot, he birdied the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th to turn in 33, then picked up further birdies at the second, third and fourth and followed a bogey at the fifth with birdies at the sixth and eighth.

Like Johnson in Saudi Arabia, McIlroy was off form with the putter in Phoenix before making 95 feet of putts in last night's final round.

Online Editors