Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during a pro-am before the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy confessed that he can't wait for golf's civil war to end so he can get back to focussing 100 per cent on "the day job” and his quest to be the game’s best player.

The Holywood star, who can wrest back his world number one ranking from Scottie Scheffler with a win in his week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, admitted he simply had to skip the first "designated" event of the new-look PGA Tour schedule to recharge after a hectic 2022.

Admitting that worrying about improving the PGA Tour "product" to compete with LIV Golf "100pc” and take the game "into the 21st century” and make it more appealing to a younger demographic made it difficult to strike the right balance.

"I sort of needed to go off the grid for a few weeks in December," he said of his decision not to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

"Part of the reason I didn't play Hawaii, I just didn't feel like I was ready to go out there and play golf again. I just needed to reset.

"Look, it was a busy year for me. I had a tonne of stuff going on. But I knew going into this year that it was going to be maybe not quite a repeat of last year, but there's still a lot of stuff that needs to be decided.

"And, you know, for better or for worse, I'm part of that conversation. I'm on the board of the tour and I need to be a part of it. So yeah, I'd love to just get back to playing golf at some stage, absolutely.

"But hopefully, after this year, and the schedule set for 24 and beyond, and we sort of get everything else in place, you know, then hopefully, I will be able to go back and concentrate on the day job a little more.

"Not that I don't concentrate on it. But you know, a lot of my extra time is taken up with a lot of this stuff."

McIlroy tees it up with US PGA champion Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, who returns to PGA Tour action for the first time since The Open at 8:04pm Irish time.

But while Woods is now becoming more of a ceremonial golfer, McIlroy can't see himself hitting ceremonial tee shots when he is no longer competitive.

"The answer that I want to give you is that I love the game enough to be OK with being a ceremonial golfer," McIlroy said.

"But I don't know if my competitive drive in this game -- I'm not a very competitive person, I only really am competitive in golf, but I don't know if that competitive drive towards this game would let me be happy not contending to win golf tournaments.

"That to me is a pretty frustrating place to live when your entire career you've strived towards trying to win golf tournaments.

"If I want to play golf, I can play it at home with my friends and my family and enjoy it that way.

"I don't think you would need to struggle in front of thousands of people to enjoy the game of golf, so I'd sort of be in a similar boat to Tiger in that regard."

After suffering tough conditions in his practice round, he's braced for a stiff examination this week and for the rest of the year when it comes to the world number one ranking with Scheffler and Jon Rahm just two of his rivals.

"Yeah, of course, I care about it," he said when asked if being world number one was something he cared about. "I think it's a really cool thing to be ranked number one in whatever you do.

"But I think it just goes to show the level of depth and the level of talent that's out here that I literally have one, average week, it wasn't even a bad week, just an average week, and there's always someone waiting in the wings to overtake you, or to come and try to take that mantle from you.

"So I think it's a great thing for the game the fact there's always someone there waiting to take the title away from you. So I've got a chance to get it back this week.

"And, you know, hopefully, it's a bit of a sort of hot potato thing where me Scotty and Jon pass it around a little bit because it means were' all playing great golf.

"I don't see Scottie or Rahmbo going away, and I don't certainly don't plan to either. Obviously, you've got so many other guys in there that would have a chance to be up around that conversation as well.

"I just think with the way the game is right now and how we play, it's becoming harder and harder to separate yourself from the field.

"So it seems like it's been that way for the last basically since Tiger was in his heyday that that No. 1 spot sort of been's passed around a bit between us all."

Unlike US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, McIlroy did not take advantage of his trip to LA to play a practice round at Los Angeles Country Club and explained that having his game in shape and being rested were more important to him that making reconnaissance trips to the Major venues.

"It's not impossible (to make the time), it's just whether it's worthwhile," McIlroy said.

"Obviously, a lot of guys went to LACC this week to see it. I thought in these conditions and in the way the golf course is, I didn't think there was much point.

"It's playing way longer than it's going to during the week, the ball's not running the way it's going to during that week.

"So I just, I just didn't think it would be a worthwhile trip to go there on Monday and see the place when I could get there the week of and get a better idea and really put a lot of work into those three days and get a better idea of how the golf course is actually going to play."

Believing having his game in shape and being fit and rest are more important, he added: "I think the one thing I would say about preparation and sort of seeing golf courses is you can be as prepared as possible, but if you can't execute on that given week, I'd take execution over preparation any day of the week.

"Rest and making sure your game's in good shape (are more the priorities) rather than worrying about what spots to miss it in."

Shane Lowry will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back missed cuts alongside recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Justin Rose and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (8:26 pm Irish time), while Séamus Power will go out with Chad Ramey and Lucas Glover from the 10th at 8:15 pm Irish time.

On the Ladies European Tour, Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire tee it up in the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

Rookies Tom KcKibbin, Gary Hurley and John Murphy are in Bangkok for the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club.

McKibbin is 60th in the Race to Dubai after finishing 12th in last week's Singapore Classic, while Hurley and Murphy are looking to bounce back from missed cuts at Laguna National.

The Challenge Tour remains in South Africa, where Portmarnock's Conor Purcell (sixth in the Road to Mallorca rankings) and Rosapenna's Ruaidhri McGee play the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Limpopo.