Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler to claim third at Match Play – and says he’s ready for Masters

Rory McIlroy putts in the consolation final against Scottie Scheffler during the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament in Austin, Texas.

Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 to finish third in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and declared his game ready for “a little place in Augusta, Georgia."

The world number three and Masters champion Scheffler ran out of steam towards the end of their morning matches and McIlroy admitted their Consolation Match was “a bit of a pillow fight” for most of the day.

McIlroy prevailed in what was the final warm-up for both players before the Masters and while he hinted he would likely make a quick day trip down Magnolia Lane this week, he doesn’t believe his game needs work.

"Yeah, a tonne of positives to take away,” McIroy said. "Like I think Scottie and I were both disappointed that we lost our matches this morning and it was a bit of a pillow fight there for quite a bit of the match.

"But, you know, we produced some good golf on the back nine and you're traded some birdies. And yeah, like tonnes of positives. You know, if you had told me I'd make it to the Sunday of the match play last week, I would have taken that.

“I had my chances against Cam this morning, just couldn't quite put them away. But it was nice to come out here and get a win this afternoon.”

After Scheffler’s opening bogey, McIoroy birdied the third, fourth and fifth to go 3-up, bogeyed the sixth and eighth to see his lead cut to one hole but then moved clear again down the stretch.

An eagle three from 18 feet at the 12th put him 2-up and while he would hook into the water and bogey the 13th to see the gap reduced to one hole, he rolled in a 20 footer at the 14th to go 2-up with four to play.

Scheffler clawed a hole back with a birdie at the 15th but McIlroy birdied the par-five 16th to go 2-up again and closed out the match by making an eight footer for par at the 17th after rushing a 45 footer past the hole.

Happy with the equipment changes he has made heading to the Major he needs to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy is not searching for his game after an impressive week in Texas. “Day off tomorrow, I think rest, recover, refuel,” McIlroy said.

"You know, I'm gonna maybe go up there for a day and you know, mess around.

"I was already up there last week. I don't think there's any harm in going up again. So I'll probably you know, maybe do that one day and then yeah, practice.

"I don't think anything is in real need of tonnes of practice. I think my game is in really good shape. So just keep it ticking over. Work on the shots that I need for Augusta National and away we go.”