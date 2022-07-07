Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods pictured playing Ballybunion in preparation for the British Open

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are ramping up preparations for next week’s British Open at St Andrews with a practice round in Ballybunion.

With next week’s Open taking place at St Andrew's, some of the world’s best golfers took advantage of their participation at the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare Manor by playing some of the best links courses in the country.

World number one Scottie Scheffler played Lahinch with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas before the Pro Am while Tralee and Ballybunion were also visited by the golfing elite.

Earlier this week Woods confirmed he would stay in Ireland in his bid for a fourth Claret Jug.

“I’ve always loved coming to Ireland. I’ve loved coming here since first time, I think it was in ’99 when me, Payne and Marco (Mark O’Meara) were over here and we were fishing down in Waterville here. We played Ballybunion. Payne made a hole-in-one. We’ve had some great times,” said Woods in Adare.

Links practice here helped him win at least one of his three Claret Jugs and he’s reviving that tradition this week. He’s just not saying where, or when, he will turn up. “No, I don’t want to tell you because I don’t want everyone coming down and watching us. So, yes. Yes and yes.”

