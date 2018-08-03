Sport Golf

Friday 3 August 2018

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods paired together for first two rounds of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have been paired together for the first two rounds of next week's PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Justin Thomas makes up the three-ball in the marquee group for the third major of the year.

The trio - who have seven Wanamaker trophies between them - will tee off at 9.23am local time (15.23 Irish time).

Elsewhere, Jordan Spieth will tee off alongside Justin Rose and John Rahm.

