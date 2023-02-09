Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry struggle after frost-hit start in Phoenix

Rory McIlroy reacts after his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open. Photo: Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports

After a frost-delayed start, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry never warmed up in the desert and struggled in the opening round of the $20 million WM Phoenix Open.

McIlroy found just four fairways as he mixed two birdies with four bogeys – and carded a two-over 73 in blustery conditions to trail early leader Nick Taylor by seven shots.

The world number one found water off the tee and bogeyed the 11th, recovered with birdies at the 15th and 17th, but soon handed those shots back with consecutive bogeys at the 18th and first.

He almost went out of bounds at the second but recovered brilliantly, hitting a 125-yard recovery from the foot of a metal fence to 44 feet, to set up a par before dropping another shot at the short seventh for his first over-par opening round for 208 days.

It was an even tougher day for Lowry as the Offaly star made just one birdie – at the par-five 15th – and dropped five shots, three-putting the 17th before failing to get up and down for par at the last.

While he holed out from 40 feet from the fringe for par at the seventh, the former Open champion was ranked 80th for putting as he carded a four-over 75.

On the DP World Tour, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin (20) fired a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to lead the Singapore Classic by a shot. Gary Hurley was 29th after a 69 while John Murphy eagled the 18th to salvage a two-over 74.

At the Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt, Ruaidhri McGee shot a six-under 66 to lie just two shots behind leader Jarvis Casey with Conor Purcell tied 26th after a three-under 70.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell’s one-over 73 left him tied 45th, seven shots of the pace in the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman.

PGA Tour: Pheonix Open

Sky Sports (3pm & 7:30pm)

European Tour: Singapore Classic

Sky Sports (5:30am)