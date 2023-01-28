Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed kept apart in Dubai day three pairings but Luke Donald will face off with LIV rebel Henrik Stenson

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed have been kept apart in the day three groupings at the Dubai Desert Classic.

It was anticipated that the pair would face off in the same group after both finished their second round on -8. That would have set up an intriguing spectacle following a week when Reed accused the Irishman of acting like an ‘immature child’ in response to McIlroy ignoring him on the driving range.

In that incident, Reed approached McIlroy to impart New Year wishes but was studiously ignored and reacted by flicking a LIV Golf branded tee in McIlroy’s direction.

“Yeah, I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve,” McIlroy said of his reason for not giving Reed the time of day. “So, of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well. So, again, I’m living in reality; I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

Reed responded: “We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees, I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him.

“He saw me and he decided not to react. But it is one of those things. If you’re going to act like an immature little child, then you might as well be treated like one.”

In another subplot in Dubai, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will be part of a three ball with Henrik Stenson, who he replaced as skipper of Team Europe because of the latter’s move to LIV Golf.

McIlroy will tee it up alongside Brand Wiesberger and Dan Bradbury on -8, two shots behind leaders Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen.