Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith praying they avoid Open-wrecking drama at 17th

Rory McIlroy is bracing himself for a “dicey” finish to The Open with the terrifying new par-three 17th a disaster-in-waiting.

The 136-yard beauty named Little Eye plays uphill to a tiny, infinity green with steep run-offs and deep bunkers set to cause carnage if the wind blows.

Pádraig Harrington reckons it’s set up to be the “marquee hole of the week” and McIlroy is bracing himself for a white-knuckle ride.

“I think these little par threes, whether they’re at the start of a round or at the end, you look at like the Players Championship and the 17th at Sawgrass, that always creates some drama,” McIlroy said before heading out with Harrington and Shane Lowry to play the front nine. “So I think the 17th this week will create that.

“Hopefully the breeze isn’t too strong because if it does get strong I think that 17th green could get a little dicey, you’re probably making a two or a five or a six.

“At the end of the week it could all come down to that hole and whether people hit the right shot or not but I haven’t played it yet so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing it.”

Defending champion Cameron Smith reckons “there’s not much room for error there”.

“We played it yesterday and it was straight into the wind, 30 or 40 miles an hour, and it was not a tee-shot that you want to have,” Smith said, revealing he hit seven-iron.

Australia's Cameron Smith in action during a practice round for The Open at Royal Liverpool. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

The Australian broke McIlroy’s heart with that closing 64 at St Andrews last year and he’s up for a rematch.

“Yeah, I guess that would be a good story for you guys to write about for sure,” the LIV star said. “There’s plenty of guys here that given their week can be right up there on Sunday afternoon. I’m sure Rory will be one of them.

“He’s played great golf the last few months here. It looked like he finally got one that may have opened the floodgates for him. But yeah, it would be a cool story for sure.”

Séamus Power is feeling more positive about his fitness after playing all 18 holes early yesterday despite suffering a hip injury that forced him to retire after just nine holes in Scotland.

As for amateur Alex Maguire, he was pinching himself after discovering the R&A had put his locker (alphabetically) between those of Open champions Shane Lowry and McIlroy.

“I got here last night, me and my caddie (Jack McDonnell) and we saw Rob MacIntyre and Matsuyama and there was no locker for Maguire but I knew it must be around here somewhere but couldn’t find it,” explained the Laytown and Bettystown star, who played with former Masters champion Patrick Reed in practice.

“One of the attendees came over and said there was a special place over in the corner and I assumed amateurs will probably be around by the toilets or something and I walk over into the champions locker room.

“I look over in the corner and it’s Shane Lowry, Alex Maguire, Rory McIlroy, so I’m in the middle of those two so what company to have they put all the amateurs and people who won something into the champions locker room. I couldn’t stop smiling it was incredible to find that I was in-between those two boys.”

