Rory McIlroy an Irish Open worry as back injury fails to improve at East Lake

Rory McIlroy’s back injury did not improve significantly but the Holywood star still chiseled out a three-under 67 to keep his hopes of a fourth FedExCup win on life support at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

In a worry for organisers of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club in two weeks, the world No 2 played for the second day running with his back taped and relied on his putter kept him in touch with the leaders at East Lake.

After rolling in an 18-footer for birdie at the fifth, he got up and down from sand for another at the par-five sixth and bounced back from a bogey at the 12th by brushing in a 14 footer at the next and an eight footer at the last.

He was seventh on 10-under and two shots behind clubhouse leaders Xander Schauffele (64) and Jon Rahm (65) with the leading players yet to finish.

On the DP World Tour, Shane Lowry might need a Ryder Cup wild card but skipper Luke Donald appears to have little doubt about the passionate Offaly man’s credentials.

Lowry shot a one-under 71 to miss the four-under cut by two shots in the weather-delayed D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague.

It means he cannot now qualify automatically via the European Points list but leaving him out of the team for Rome would be a major shock and Donald made it clear last week he had no worries about the form of the world No 36.

“Shane brings a lot to the team room,” Donald told the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast. “I think he’s a great energy, he absolutely loved the experience of Whistling Straits despite the result, which I think shows a lot.”

Donald added: “I wouldn’t have any worries about where he is with this game and I think he’s in a good spot.”

Sweden’s Alexander Bjork boosted his chances of displacing Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and taking the third automatic spot in the European Points list when he fired a six-under 66 to lead by a shot on 13-under par from Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

Kinsale’s John Murphy was tied 25th on six-under after a 68, while Pádraig Harrington also had five birdies in a 68 that left him tied 36th on five-under with MacIntyre, who made a quadruple bogey seven at the 16th in a 73.

At the Dormy Open in Sweden, Conor O’Rourke shot 70 and Conor Purcell a two-under 65 to share 26th on two-under, five shots behind Spain’s Ivan Cantero at Askersunds Golfklubb.

Czech Masters, 11.30am

Tour Championship, 5.30pm

(Both live on Sky Sports)