Rory McIlroy admits Phil Mickelson was right on his PGA Tour criticism

Rory McIlroy listens to a question during a press conference at East Lake Golf Club prior to the start of the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Photo: Steve Helber/AP

Rory McIlroy reluctantly admitted Phil Mickelson was right to point the finger at the PGA Tour as CEO Jay Monahan announced 12 massive money events and the Holywood star launched a new tech-driven golf league with Tiger Woods.

It’s arguable that none of the innovations announced yesterday ahead of the Tour Championship and $75 million FedEx Cup finale would have been brought on stream as soon were it not for the threat from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour which looks set to announce another seven new signings.

Mickelson said in February that while the Saudis were “scary motherf*****s” and not ideal partners, he was using LIV as “leverage” to get more from the PGA Tour for the players.

“As much as I probably don’t want to give Phil any sort of credit at all, yeah, there were certain points that he was trying to make,’’ McIlroy conceded.

“But there’s a way to go about them. There’s a way to collaborate. You get all the top players in the world together and you get them on the same page. You then go to the Tour and suggest ideas and you work together. This was pure collaboration.

“As I said, this isn’t some sort of renegade group trying to take some sort of power grab of the PGA Tour. This is how can we make this Tour better for everyone that’s going to play on it now and everyone that’s going to play on the PGA Tour going forward.

“Some of (Mickelson’s) ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn’t approach it the right way.”