Rory McIlroy admits fears for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup: ‘I just hope we haven't peaked too soon’

Rory McIlroy walks up the first fairway with his daughter Poppy along with Shane Lowry and his daughter Ivy during the Par 3 contest at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Rory McIlroy fans might be worried he’s peaked too soon for the Masters but the world number two has the same fear for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup hopes.

The Holywood star sounded relaxed as he played alongside Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and their children in the Par 3 Contest on the eve of the Masters and his bid for that elusive final leg of the career grand slam.

New Zealander Ryan Fox, a son of former All Blacks legend Grant Fox, played two groups ahead of McIlroy and passed on a good-humoured jab at Ireland’s rugby team, reminding McIlroy Ireland has never done well in a World Cup even when highly fancied.

“I just hope we haven't peaked too soon,” McIlroy said of the current Six Nations Grand Slam champions and world number one side.

“That's my response. I'm pretty confident. I think they're in as good a place as they ever have going into a World Cup.

“New Zealand-France, that first game is going to be massive just to set the tone to see what happens the rest of the tournament.

"I think all Irish fans are as confident as we've ever been going into a World Cup. Fingers crossed.”

As for the prospect of a clash with the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup Final, McIlroy said: “I would love it.”

McIlroy and Fox went head to head for the Race to Dubai last year with the Co Down man coming out on top.

Fox is making his Masters debut and McIlroy is wishing him well despite their good-natured rivalry as rugby fans.

“100 percent,” he said. “Couldn't meet a nicer guy. So good. I felt like we talked every single hole when we've played.

“He likes to chat, and it's good because it keeps it loose out there. I'm really happy for him last year.

"He played some great golf. It's great to see him play his first Masters this year. Hopefully he plays well.”

As for his own Masters build up, McIlroy said: “Yeah, feeling good about the week.

"It's sort of going into what -- you know, the feelings, the emotions, and everything are going to be for tomorrow, to sort of have this leading into it is really nice.

“Very relaxed, fun with the family. A really nice way to chill out before the real stuff begins.”