THAT it was a feel-good study in charismatic razzle-dazzle should not disguise a deeper truth about Rory McIlroy’s most recent appearance on golfing Broadway.

It is the axiom that announces the Irishman’s Augusta Sunday charge from scoreboard oblivion, while aesthetically stimulating, was also completely overhyped, annihilating all sense of perspective.

Rory is entitled to savour a thrilling closing Masters 66, a round that highlighted why, when surging, he comes closer than any of his peers to whipping up levels of excitement comparable to The Tiger himself in full flow.

Perspective, however, should not be a casualty of his eleventh hour stirring.

Though it carried him all the way to the runner-up slot, there was never a moment when the Augusta tailor was authentically scrambling to find the Holywood star’s Green Jacket chest and shoulder measurements.

McIlroy detonated with the pressure off – and only those lost in the fog of hype accompanying his closing salvo would argue he was ever in winning contention.

He was free to play Harlem Globetrotter golf precisely because – like the work of the basketball originals – by that stage of proceedings it amounted to a no-consequence, nothing-to-lose exhibition of his skills.

Rory will be doing himself a disservice if he presents what unspooled around Amen Corner as a breakthrough, the unearthing of some magical formula that will facilitate his tormenting desire to scratch an eight-year Major itch.

There are an abundance of reasons – putting woes, poor wedge play, a melting under the most intense pressure – why the 33-year-old’s winless trips to golf’s Big Four tournaments stands at 29 and counting.

Desperately slow starts, debilitating, shoulder-slumping early own-goals, a pattern of pressing the Thursday self-destruct buttons, sit near the top of the list.

Read More

Rory’s most recent major victories – the 2014 Open and PGA Championships – were each constructed on impressive foundations of opening 66s.

That birdie blitz secured the first-round lead at Hoylake eight years ago, while, a month later, he was at the leader-board summit by Friday evening in Valhalla.

His fourth-round pyrotechnics at Augusta last month were deployed by some – Rory, himself, among them – as a smokescreen against a more enduring and troubling reality.

McIlroy’s recurring pattern of early self-harm – remember the quadruple bogey on the first hole at Portrush in 2019 – again meant his victory chances last month had diminished to the dimensions of a pinhead by Friday evening.

He opened with a 73, and when he limped to the same score on day two he was ten behind Scottie Scheffler at half-way.

No matter the Ulster superstar’s capacity for brilliance, that was too great an advantage to hand to the planet’s most red-hot golfer.

McIlroy’s late charge through the field, however stirring, was essentially an irrelevance.

It may seem terribly unkind to reduce an electrifying jaunt around Amen Corner – a flawless card decorated by six birdies and an eagle – to a microdot.

As a standalone 18 holes, it was thrilling, one roar devouring the next, an awe working through the masses gathered beneath the towering Georgian canvas of loblolly pines.

The wall of open mouths when Rory sent that last bunker short arcing on a glorious parabola towards its final resting place at the bottom of the cup provided a perfect and serially replayed TV moment.

Yet, in the context of McIlroy’s lengthy exile from Major-winning territory, it was largely inconsequential.

Too little, too late...the latest concerning example of his catching fire only when the leader had disappeared over the horizon.

In an almost comical final flourish, Scheffler could four putt his 72nd hole and still cruise to a three-shot success.

The half-embarrassed, half-giddy grin plastered to the American’s face on that final green as he lost concentration in the knowledge victory was secure emphasised that he never felt remotely threatened by the Irish charge.

McIlroy has a number of pressing imperatives as he tees it up at the PGA Championship in Oklahoma all of 2,839 days after he lifted the tournament’s Wanamaker Trophy to collect his fourth, and still most recent Major.

Among the most critical: To start at Southern Hills as he finished at Augusta.

To find the best of himself while victory is still within his grasp rather than much later on, when the pressure that comes with contending has been stripped away by his initial stuttering.

Much of the pre-tournament attention this week had been expected to focus on defending champion, Phil Mickelson.

The American was expected to tee it up for the first time since his grotesquely ill-judged remarks in support of the Saudi-backed rebel tour precipitated a spectacular fall from grace for Lefty.

Remember his words?

“They are scary motherf***ers to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human routes. They execute people over there for being gay.

“Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Expand Close Norman and Mickelson have failed to hit the right note / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norman and Mickelson have failed to hit the right note

That the first event of the Saudi-backed Liv Tour is imminent and that its CEO, Greg Norman, was guilty of his own foot-in-mouth sound bite last week was poised to increase the intensity of the spotlight blazing down on Mickelson.

Perhaps that is why he chose to withdraw on Friday night.

If Mickelson is facing an uphill struggle to rehabilitate his reputation, the urgent aim for McIlroy – eloquent in his condemnation of Mickelson and the Saudi project – is to refurbish his major ambitions.

He can take a giant first step by switching on the afterburners on Thursday rather than locating his sizzling top gear only when the leaders have disappeared over the Oklahoma horizon.

John Brennan’s three key holes to watch…

THE 5th – PAR 5, 656 YARDS

The USPGA will probably not use the full length of this hole, preferring a tee at ‘only’ 600 yards, but the hole remains a monster.

Players will take an iron for their second shots, in the hope of leaving a nice wedge to a green that has two distinct tiers.

You won’t get a birdie if your ball comes to rest on the wrong tier – in fact, you’ll be lucky to get a par.

THE 12th – Par 4, 461 YARDS

Two of the true golfing greats, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, anointed this hole as “one of America’s best par fours”.

A straight drive is required to a blind fairway-landing area, from where only an accurate long iron will get onto a heavily sloping green that is protected by four bunkers and a pond.

There will be bogeys and double bogeys here.

THE 17th – Par 4, 371 YARDS

The shortest par four at Southern Hills, but a narrow fairway and a creek on the right as you drive, mean accuracy is a must from this tee. With that, the hole becomes a birdie chance, a birdie that may crown a champion next Sunday.

So who’s worthy of a punt?

Collin Morikawa (14/1)

For reasons explained above, you have to drive the ball straight at this course and all four of the golfers John Brennan recommends are in the top 50 in driving accuracy stats, not length but accuracy, on this year’s USPGA Tour.

They put the ball on the fairway.

But Morikawa is also a demon iron player and when his putter gets going, well the young American is unstoppable. He’s already a double Major champion – and the winner of the 2020 USPGA, Morikawa is my main man this week to add another Major success to his glowing CV.

Viktor Hovland (20/1)

It won’t be too long before Viktor Hovland wins his first big one. The Norwegian is a class act who has worked hard on improving his short game, the one weakness he had on coming out of college golf in the US. A hot putter could carry Hovland all the way to glory this week.

Sungjae Im (40/1)

And the same goes for this feisty Korean who plays nearly every week and makes lots of birdies per round. He is never afraid of being in the hunt on Sunday afternoon and would love to nail down a big win to go with his other US tour successes.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (100/1)

And one at a bigger price for each-way punters!

Bezuidenhout is a favourite of mine, a star of the future.

He rarely messes up during a round and will keep grinding out the pars if the birdies don’t come.

The South African has just the battling game that suits this difficult course.

US PGA ODDS…

Paddy Power are paying a fifth of the odds each-way for ten places