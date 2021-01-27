'Rory is at his best when he's trying to prove a point. Bring it on' - Harrington not phased by McIlroy's near-misses

Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington is keeping his fingers crossed for “a seriously big party” at Whistling Straits and he’s confident superstar Rory McIlroy will be ready to “prove a point” despite suffering another near-miss in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Winless since November 2019, McIlroy has fallen from world number one to seventh after racking up nine top-10 finishes but zero wins from 19 starts over the past 15 months.

But Harrington is quietly pleased to see his top player bubbling under and he’s confident the four-time Major winner will be ready to lead Europe to a fifth win in the last six editions despite finishing third behind Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday.

“Wouldn't we all like to play as bad as Rory McIlroy, that's just how it is,” Harrington said ahead of this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

“He's there every week. You look on and just wish you could have weeks like him because you know plenty of wins are going to come.

“The best period Rory has ever had of not winning is this at the moment. He's there or thereabouts all the time.

“Right, he's not getting it across the line at the very end, but when he does, he'll go on a run and maybe he comfortably could have a run of winning six, seven, eight times in a year.

“And from a Ryder Cup point of view, a little bit selfish, I'm kind of happy to see it… We don't want him burning himself out. We want him fresh and ready to go come September.

“I'm actually very pleased with where he's at. Rory is at his best when he's trying to prove a point or two. Obviously there's a bit of pressure on him, and there's a bit of media speculation, let's say, and Rory is always at his best like that. So bring it on.”

The Ryder Cup was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but while Harrington has no say in the decision-making process — “It’s above my pay grade” — he’s optimistic it will go ahead this September.

“I know if it does go ahead with full spectators and things like that, it will be a seriously, seriously big party,” he said. “I think the relief for people to get out there and go to a sporting event of that magnitude will be palpable, and I'm sure the players will appreciate it. Maybe I'm being hopeful, but that's exactly what I want to see.”

There are still eight months of qualifying to go but Harrington was impressed by Tyrrell Hatton’s win over McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi and he’s already looking forward to having him on the team,

“Tyrrell does seem to have it when he comes under pressure on the big occasions with big players staring him down, like he was going against Rory last week and going against Tommy Fleetwood,” he said. “He's a Ryder Cup Captain's dream, isn't he. That's exactly what you want, a player that has that gumption and can really get it done.

“Even though he's won four times over the last year, they have been nicely spread out and it not flash-in-the-pan stuff. He keeps delivering.”

As for the experienced players currently outside the nine automatic qualifying places, such as Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter or Henrik Stenson, he’s pleased to have requested just three wildcards, rather than the six of his opposite number Steve Stricker.

“Giving me six picks would have given me a hell of a headache; I just don't think it would help the morale of the team,” he said. “The more picks you have, the more people you have who think they can make it. If you have eight picks and you have 24 guys in contention, that's 730,000 distinct teams you can to come up with. Everybody is going to second-guess that. Whereas if you have three picks and maybe five people in contention, I think that's maybe 20 different outcomes you can come up with; so there's not as many doubt or second-guessing.

“And you don't want any doubt when you come to your team. You don't want somebody on the team thinking I should have picked somebody else that would have made a good partner for them or something like that.

“You want to narrow down that; my three picks are to build on the nine players who qualify, that's exactly it. I'm not interested in picking the 10th, 11th, 12th best player. I'm interested in picking three players who complement in foursomes and fourball and in attitude.”

Graeme McDowell can still make the team but if he fails to qualify, Harrington looks likely to choose him as a vice-captain.

“Graeme was excellent last time, so he would definitely somebody you would have an eye on to be vice captain,” he said. “He's well respected by his peers, and I think that's very important. You could give Graeme a job and he'd be well capable of looking after players, and the players will be very happy with him being their go-to guy, a kind of mentor-ish role. So he's strong in all departments when it comes to that because he does have the respect of the players.”

