Rory Best helps Kinsale’s Pro Shop Challenge raise €36k

Former Irish rugby skipper Rory Best was thrilled to shake off his first tee nerves and help raise €36,000 for charity at Kinsale’s ProShop Challenge.

The ex-rugby star joined DP World Tour star John Murphy in taking on Kinsale professionals Ian Stafford and Ger Broderick in a skins match in aid of the ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Stafford won 11 skins but Best also enjoyed his moment of glory with four, including a bonus skin for out-driving Murphy at the first.

“It was great, when you’re invited down to play alongside someone like John at a place like this for a good cause it’s hard not to say yes and I’ve loved it,” Best said.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th August

“It’s so nerve-wracking golfing in front of a crowd. When you run out onto the Aviva or other pitches at least you have a fair idea of what’s going to happen. Whereas on the first tee you never know, anything can happen with me. It was great fun and great to see people out to support a great cause.”

Murphy and Best met through sponsor Arachas and the rugby star loved the experience.

“When you watch somebody like that hit the ball you realise that the golf I’m playing every now and then is a different sport to what he’s playing,” he joked.

Stafford was thrilled to raise €36,000, commenting: “Our initial hope going into this was to match what me made from the previous four events which was around €15,000. So to double that has been amazing.”