Rollercoaster 71 leaves Rory McIlroy four adrift at halfway point in the Bahamas

Rory McIlroy has slipped back to within four shots of the lead at the Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy produced a Jekyll and Hyde performance that reflected his rollercoaster season and fell four shots behind Bryson DeChambeau at halfway in Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The world No 8 mixed six birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey six in one-under 71 to fall from the joint overnight lead to tied eighth on seven-under.

Looking to maintain his strong post-Ryder Cup form and end the season with three wins, the Holywood star made two birdies and two bogeys at Albany top turn in level par.

But after picking up shots at the 11th and 13th, he knocked a 25 foot birdie putt off the green into a deep swale at the 307-yard 14th and racked up a double-bogey six.

He responded with birdies at the 15th and 16th but then overshot the 18th from the middle of the fairway and failed to get up and down, closing with a bogey.

DeChambeau blasted ten birdies and a double-bogey six at the 16th in an eight-under 64 to lead by a shot on 11-under from arch-rival Brooks Koepka (67), Tony Finau (66) and Collin Morikawa (66), who can go to world No 1 with a win.

On the Sunshine Tour, South Africa’s Oliver Bekker (35) made six birdies in a five-under 67 to separate himself from the field in the South African Open at the Gary Player Country Club.

After earning his DP World Tour card by finishing seventh in the Challenge Tour rankings, the Stellenbosch golfer leads by three strokes in 12-under par from South African compatriots Justin Harding and Neil Schietekat.

While Schietekat shot 67, Harding shot 67 and he’s got his eye on lifting the 112th edition of the historic event.

“It’s the SA Open,” Harding said. “Every South African golfer want to lift that trophy .”

Meanwhile, the USGA yesterday announced the creation of the US Adaptive Open Championship, which will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2022 and 2023

The 54-hole strokeplay event will be played at Pinehurst No 6 from the first of two years in a row from July 18-20 and is open to males and females, professionals and amateurs, with either physical impairment, sensory impairment (vision), or intellectual impairment, who have a WR4GD Pass as well as an authorised World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index.