Roller-coaster ride for Rory McIlroy as Leona Maguire hangs tough in US

Leona Maguire hits her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship. Photo by: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and Leona Maguire endured roller-coaster days, but the Co Cavan star kept her title hopes very much alive in the US.

McIlroy struggled with his irons in the Valero Texas Open, hitting just nine greens in regulation as he made six birdies and six bogeys in a disconcerting level-par 72 at TPC San Antonio in his final warm-up for the Masters.

He was tied 61st, seven shots behind Scotland’s Russell Knox as Graeme McDowell struggled to a two-over 74.

It was a more encouraging day for Maguire in the opening Major of the season, the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills in Palm Springs, as she made three birdies and three bogeys in a level-par 72 to share 31st, six strokes behind clubhouse leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Australia’s Minjee Lee.

The Co Cavan star birdied the 10th, bogeyed the 14th, then birdied the 18th and first to get to two-under before dropping shots at the third and fifth. Kupcho and Lee shot six-under 66s to lead by two shots from Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson and Pajaree Anannarukarn as world number one Jin Young Ko struggled to a two-over 74.

On the Challenge Tour, Paul Dunne fired six birdies in a bogey-free 66 at Koro Creek Golf Club to lie just a shot off the lead in the Limpopo Championship.

“This is obviously the more scoreable of the two courses, so I knew I had to shoot a decent score today,” Dunne said. “I was making the birdies I probably shouldn’t have and missing the chances I gave myself but was pretty steady and didn’t get myself in much trouble.

“The other course is a different test, but if I play like I did today, I should be fine.”

Six players are tied for the lead – Jonathan Thomson, Germany’s Freddy Schott, Spain’s Jordi Garcia, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez and Emilio Cuartero Blanco and home favourite Hennie du Plessis – after carding 65s at Koro Creek.

Tom McKibbin is 30th after a 68 at the same venue where John Murphy shot 70 to share 71st as Richard O’Donovan posted a 79 at Euphoria.

The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was delayed by seven-and-a-half hours with Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh six shots off the lead after an opening 76.

On the Ladies European Tour, Olivia Mehaffey shot a three-over 75 at Steenberg to share 43rd on five-over in the Investec South African Women’s Open at halfway, 12 strokes behind Wales’ Becky Brewerton.

In Spain, Beth Coulter’s two-over 74 left her tied fourth, just two shots off the lead in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande, where Robert Moran’s 78 left him tied 11th on seven-over, 13 shots behind Spain’s Jaime Montojo Fernandez.

Texas Open, Sky Sports, 3.0pm

Chevron Championship, Sky Sports, 5.0pm

