Robinson-Thompson claims County Garage BMW NI Open

Brandon Robinson-Thompson landed his second win of the season at The Country Garage BMW NI Open presented by Modest! Golf at Galgorm.

The English professional showed great form all week, opening with a seven-under 63 before adding two more 69s to claim the £15,000 winner’s cheque.

By landing his second title on the Clutch Pro Tour and leading the NI Swing Series Order of Merit, Robinson-Thompson also booked his place in the $3million ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics back at Galgorm and Castlerock Golf Club from August 17-20.

The World Invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET).

“I’m buzzing! This is what we all do it for – the practice, play every week – just for the chance to win. To win again is a great feeling,” he said.