Rickie Fowler looks to Hoylake after ending his four-year drought with win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler of the United States and his caddie, Ricky Romano, celebrate on the 18th green after defeating Adam Hadwin of Canada (not pictured) and Collin Morikawa of the United States (not pictured) in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club

Rickie Fowler is looking forward to The Open and dreaming of a Ryder Cup return after ending his four-year PGA Tour drought with a playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

After finishing a disappointing fifth at the US Open, where he held a share of the lead with Wyndham Clark through 54 holes, the former world No 4 completed an inspiring return to form when he hit a clutch, 144-yard approach to three feet at the 18th, carding a four-under 68 to join Canada’s Adam Hadwin (67) and 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa (64) on 24-under par at Detroit Golf Club.

He looked in trouble when he drove into the right rough on their return to the 18th for sudden-death but hit a stunning 180-yard approach to 12 feet and rolled in the putt after Hadwin missed a 22-footer for birdie and Morikawa came up seven feet short with his chip from rough over the green.

“It’s hard to really put it all into words,” said Fowler, holding 17-month-old daughter Maya in his arms after winning for the first time since he captured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019.

“Obviously a lot of good stuff this year and been playing some really good golf, so I knew it was just a matter of time with how I’ve been playing. I’ve had a couple of tough weekends where I’ve had a chance. US Open didn’t get it done. But at the end of the day getting to hold her and hang with Maya and my wife, yeah, winning is great, but there’s a lot more to life than that.”

The Californian fell to 185th in the world last year but after reuniting with coach Butch Harmon last September, he racked up seven top-10 finishes before this win and jumps to 23rd in the world with The Open and the Ryder Cup in his sights.

As for his struggles, he said: “Even when you’re playing well, it’s not going to last forever. Being that I’ve been one of the best players in the world, plenty of good finishes and wins, I knew what I was capable of, but it’s tough when you’re struggling for that long of a period of time.

“But I knew it wasn’t far off and just kind of had to keep putting the time in, keep grinding, keep pushing. Then started to see some positive results and starting to build some confidence and momentum last fall.”

He will be one of the favourites for The Open, which begins July 20 at Royal Liverpool – where he pushed Rory McIlroy all the way in 2014 but ended up tied for second with Sergio Garcia, two shots behind the Holywood star.

“One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team and that’s still what we’re focusing on right now,” he added. “I have been a part of a handful and they’re very special weeks, so that’s where I have kind of my eyes.

“But planning to continue to play well and looking forward to a couple weeks over the pond with the Scottish (Open) and the British (Open) coming up, especially with how I’ve been playing and how I am playing.”

Garcia must qualify for Hoylake at Final Qualifying tomorrow but Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire is still pinching himself after clinching his Major debut via the R&A Amateur Series.

The St Andrew Links Trophy winner (22) and Amateur Championship quarter-finalist amassed the most World Amateur Golf Ranking points to top three-event mini Order of Merit that also included last weekend’s European Amateur Championship in Estonia.

“What an amazing opportunity,” said a delighted Maguire, who skipped Estonia due to his hectic recent schedule but was relieved to hang on to top spot after his main threat, England’s Jack Bingham, finished tied fourth.

“Getting to play this year has just made my dream a reality, and to be honest, as I reply to texts I am getting every few minutes, I am thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m actually playing The Open’.”

He will be joined at Hoylake by Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson and Gunner Wiebe, who clinched their places through the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

New Zealander Hillier (24) produced a sensational finish to win by one stroke from Wilson and Wiebe on eight-under-par.

After starting the day three shots off the lead, he turned in one-under 35 before going eagle-birdie-eagle from the 15th to open up a two-shot lead.

He then two putted from over the back of the 18th for par, knocking in a left-to-right curling eight-footer for a closing 66.

The Challenge Tour graduate had to wait an hour before his maiden DP World Tour win was confirmed as just one of the six overnight leaders – Wilson – managed to break par.

Final Qualifying for The Open takes place tomorrow when 288 players, including 19 Irishmen, chase 16 places across four venues – Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Porthcawl and West Lancashire.

In Normandy, there was no luck for the Irish in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, where joint overnight leader Jonathan Caldwell shot 76 and Royal Dublin’s Niall Kearney a level-par 72 to finish tied 14th on six-under, nine strokes behind South Africa’s Darren Fichardt.

At the US Senior Open in Wisconsin, where 65-year-old Bernhard Langer was poised to overtake Hale Irwin with 46 PGA Champions Tout wins and claim a record-setting 12th senior Major, Pádraig Harrington closed with a one-over 72 to finish tied 18th in the clubhouse on six-over with Darren Clarke 32nd on nine-over after a 77.