Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equal lowest score in men’s Major history with stunning 62s at US Open

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equalled the lowest score in men’s major championship history with a stunning pair of 62s in the first round of the 123rd US Open.

The American duo took advantage of ideal conditions for the early starters at Los Angeles Country Club, matching the mark set by Branden Grace in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Fowler carded ten birdies and two bogeys, while Schauffele’s round featured eight birdies.

62 is also the lowest score ever recorded in a US Open, England’s Tommy Fleetwood making the most recent of the six previous 63s in the final round in 2018.

Starting on the back nine of the North Course, Fowler carded five birdies, two bogeys and just two pars to reach the turn in 32, before picking up another shot on the par-five first.

The 34-year-old also birdied the second and third and was agonisingly close to a fifth birdie in a row as a superb recovery from a greenside bunker on the fourth stopped millimetres short of the hole.

Birdies on the sixth and eighth – the latter despite having driven into the barranca to the right of the fairway – took Fowler to eight under par and he safely two-putted the ninth from long range to secure his place in the record books.

However, Schauffele joined him shortly afterwards when he finished his round on an identical 62.Schauffele birdied the first, second, fifth, seventh, eighth, tenth, twelfth and fourteenth in a memorable round that featured zero bogeys.

Fowler has recorded eight top-five finishes in the majors, including in all four in 2014, and was runner-up to Patrick Reed in the 2018 Masters following weekend rounds of 65 and 67 at Augusta National.

He had failed to qualify for the last two US Opens as a loss of form saw him tumble to 185th in the world rankings, but he came into the week on the back of successive top 10s on the PGA Tour and ranked 45th.