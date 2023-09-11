Revitalised Shane Lowry and fit-again Rory McIlroy a boost for Team Europe ahead of Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry of Ireland on the 18th green after the final round of the Irish Open at The K Club in Straffan, Kildare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rory McIlroy might have watched his Irish Open hopes sink in a watery grave but Luke Donald will have had no concerns about the Holywood star or a revitalised Shane Lowry as his European troops went through their paces in Rome yesterday.

McIlroy’s insistence that his recent back injury is now 100 pc cured was all Donald wanted to hear at The K Club and while McIlroy’s pride will be hurt after putting seven balls in the water over his last three rounds in Co Kildare, Lowry’s third-place finish was a big plus.

McIlroy’s water balls cost him eight strokes, which explains why he finished five shots behind Sweden’s Vincent Norrman and failed to claim his second Irish Open title.

As for Lowry, the Offaly man might be far from his best on the greens as evidenced by his 52nd place ranking for strokes gained putting in Co Kildare.

But he’s very much back to his best elsewhere, finishing 12th off the tee and ninth for approach play.

“One thing I'm very pleased with is my iron play which has been pretty iffy over the last month or two,” Lowry confessed. “And I felt like that was the best part of my game this week.

"So I'm pretty happy with that and I'm pretty happy with everything. I feel like I've got a nice few weeks ahead of me. And this is a great way to kind of kickstart it.”

While he was with the rest of the European team for his first look at Marco Simone on Monday, Lowry defends the BMW PGA at Wentworth this week with high hopes and a growing confidence ahead of his second Ryder Cup.

“I'm going back to a place where I love next week and hopefully I can keep that going,” Lowry said on Sunday evening.

“You know, I want to play as many matches as I can in the Ryder Cup in a few weeks’ time and hopefully win as many points as I can.

"So this is a great start to the few weeks ahead and hopefully, if I keep this golf going, it'd be a nice few weeks.”

As far as timing goes, Lowry’s is impeccable.

“Creating a good bond over next week and then bring it into Rome and a couple of weeks’ time and getting out there and fighting, fighting for every last point every last shot every last putt, you know, do it for each other and for the tour and for everyone involved,” Lowry declared of his big goals for the next week.

It was remarkable that until Sunday, he’d failed to record a top-10 finish since the Honda Classic in February. But he knows he’ll need to be even sharper in Rome.

“I feel like I've thrown a few top 20s at it and a few poor finishes in tournaments,” he said of a season that has seen him show form in fits and starts.

“I didn't go out to finish top 10 this week, so you know I don't care whether I finished third or seventh.”

All he needs now is to take full advantage of the ball-striking that gave him his best Irish Open finish since his win as an amateur in 2009.

He certainly impressed former PGA Championship winner Rich Beem, who reckons Lowry had a chip on his shoulder at The K Club.

“Job well done and mission accomplished," the American said on Sky Sports. "I think he was going out there with a chip on his shoulder because he knew he had some detractors.

"He knew has had some voices saying 'why did they pick Shane Lowry?' Well, this is why! Because Lowry is a gamer and a heck of a player.

"We talked at the beginning of the week how he didn't have but one top 10 (this season) - but he had eight top 20s and three of those were in majors.

“You're not a big-time player unless you're doing that! That was a top performance.”