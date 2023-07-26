Return to North likely for Horizon Irish Open, with Royal County Down tipped to host the event

Former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel will be teeing it up at The K Club in this year's Horizon Irish Open. Photo: Getty Images

The Horizon Irish Open looks set to return north in 2024 or 2026, with Royal County Down a strong favourite to host.

The €6million event will be staged at The K Club from September 7-10, with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald set to tee it up three days after he announces his six wildcards for Rome.

Donald will be joined by former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel and Australian star Min Woo Lee.

European Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton are already confirmed in the field alongside Pádraig Harrington, Tom McKibbin and Séamus Power. More European Ryder Cup players are also expected to play.

As part of the deal with sponsors Horizon Therapeutics, The K Club will host the event again in 2025 and 2027, when it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

But links golf is also part of the long-term strategy. While there is currently no Northern Ireland Executive, the DP World Tour is actively looking to return north for the first time since John Catlin won at Galgorm Castle in 2020.

“We’re looking at venue discussions for future years at the moment,” said championship director Paul Gillmon. “Not having a Northern Ireland Executive is a factor, but it is not something that prevents us from going, and Northern Ireland will absolutely be featuring on our schedule in some of the intervening years.”

Independent.ie understands Royal County Down is strongly fancied to host in 2024.

“Not every links course is logistically or practically ready to go to, but many of them are, so all of those things are factored into our decision,” Gillmon said. “We were there at Royal County Down in 2015 when it was a hugely successful event, and I think it would be an absolutely worthy venue for us to take the Irish Open as a future option. We’re definitely looking at it, 100pc.”

After missing the cut in The Open, Darren Clarke hopes a new putter could change his fortunes on the greens as he defends The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl this week.

“Maybe I was trying a little too hard and didn’t make any putts,” Clarke said of his performance at Hoylake. “But I visited a few of the trucks on Saturday morning before I came down here and stole quite a few putters from them. Hopefully, I found one that might actually work this week.”

In amateur golf, Douglas’s Peter O’Keeffe is one of the favourites for the 121st South of Ireland Championship at 2026 Walker Cup venue Lahinch.

The Pierse Motors Volkswagen-sponsored event begins with the first of two strokeplay qualifying rounds today before the leading 64 players face off in Friday’s first round.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th July

“It’s a golf course that suits me. I’ve always done well there,” said last year’s runner-up O’Keeffe. “I’ve had, I think, in the last four or five years a semi-final, a couple of quarter-finals and a final, so I always seem to end up in the mix, and I would love to win it.”

With Liam Nolan and Mark Power competing in the clashing Irish Challenge at Headfort, defending champion Hugh Foley in the US and Alex Maguire resting after The Open before next week’s Bonallack Trophy in Spain, the field is missing some big names.

However, Portumna’s Sam Murphy, Galgorm’s Joshua Hill, Connemara’s Luke O’Neill and Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott will be serious obstacles for a host of internationals and championship winners in the field.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry has entered next week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in a late bid to make the FedEx Cup play-offs. After missing the cut in The Open, Lowry is 73rd in the standings with only the top 70 qualifying for the first play-off event, the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis from 10-13 August.