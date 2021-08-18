Reinvigorated Rahm ready for concerted FedEx Cup push

World No 1 Jon Rahm believes he has the edge of his FedEx Cup rivals as he returns fully rested after missing the Olympics due to Covid-19.

The US Open champion finished tied third in The Open but then missed the trip to Tokyo after testing positive for the virus, just weeks after another positive test cost him the Memorial Tournament.

“Still makes me a little sad, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said of missing the Olympics. “I’m going to have to wait three more years, hopefully, to qualify for the Olympics, but I was really ready for this one.”

Recharged after four weeks off, he added: “Hopefully, I don’t have to deal with any of that ever again, and I can just keep playing golf and doing what I love and contend for tournaments.

“As unfortunate as it was, it gave me some time to rest. So I think, maybe not this week but looking into the next few weeks, probably physically, mentally, I’ve been more rested than everybody else. So that could be my advantage.”

He had a six-shot lead after 54 holes of the Memorial, and after also missing out on the chance to win gold in Japan, fifth-ranked Rahm joins Shane Lowry, Séamus Power and Rory McIlroy in the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events, the Northern Trust at Liberty National, looking to push on.

He’s ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and looking to close the gap on leaders Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Harris English.

On the Challenge Tour, Mallow’s James Sugrue opened with a one-under 70 to lead the Irish challenge in the Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge in Denmark.

He was tied 21st was shots behind Matteo Manassero as John Murphy and Jonny Yates shot 71s, Paul McBride 72, Michael Hoey and Robin Dawson 75s, and Conor O’Rourke and Conor Purcell 76s.

Meanwhile, Golf Ireland and County Louth Golf Club have confirmed the East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship will not take place in 2021.

Cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the lifting of restrictions came too late to allow the championship to be played as scheduled from June 5-7.

Efforts to find a new date proved in vain due to the already congested fixture schedule and the club’s commitments, including international green-fee bookings and the rescheduled Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open from October 15-17.

Meanwhile, the Underage Interprovincial Championships for U-18 Boys and Girls and U-16 and U-14 Boys have been rescheduled for Mount Wolseley from October 9-10.

Teams will play two matches instead of three, with the winners on the first day playing for the title on day two as the losers play off for third. Where a match is tied, the number of holes up on aggregate will determine the winner.