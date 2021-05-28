Raymond and McKibbin head home contingent

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays from the rough on the 8th hole during day one of the Irish Challenge Golf at Portmarnock Golf Links in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cameron Raymond used his local knowledge to conquer the wind and rain and lead the 28-strong home charge in the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links.

The Artane man (22) overcome the worst of the afternoon conditions, dropping just one shot in a three-under 68 to share third place with Holywood’s 18-year-old Tom McKibbin, Spain’s Borja Virto, Scot Daniel Young and Swede Felix Palson.

“I only live 10 minutes down the road, and playing in the Tuesday Winter Series here really helped a lot,” said the former Leinster interprovincial.

“I hit 15 or 16 greens, and that was pretty much the recipe. You just have to stay out of the rough, especially downwind; otherwise, there’s no way you can keep it on the green, and you’ll be out here all day.”

Spain’s Alfredo Garcia Heredia (39) took advantage of the best weather, firing eight birdies a seven-under 64 in the second group of the day to lead by three shots from England’s Gary King.

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy carded a one-under 70 in the worst of the wind and rain to share 11th place as Stuart Grehan and Michael Hoey chiselled out even-par 71s.

“It’s very tough and seven-under is some score out there today,” said Mallow’s James Sugrue, winner of the 2019 Amateur Championship at neighbouring Portmarnock Golf Club after he dropped three late shots to card a 72 and share 27th with Naas’ Conor O’Rourke.

“On the par-five 13th (631 yards), I ripped a driver and then another driver off the deck and still had a nine-iron. There’s no messing around.”

At the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark, Clandeboye’s Jonny Caldwell made six birdies in a four-under 67 to lie just a shot off the pace set by defending champion Bernd Wiesberger, Finland’s Lauri Ruuska, British Masters winner Richard Bland, Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal and Korea’s Yikeun Chang.

Paul Dunne and Niall Kearney were 55th after level par 71s, but Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin had five bogeys and a double-bogey in a 75.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson opened with a three-over 73 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial where playing partner Jordan Spieth had just 23 putts in a seven-under 63 to lead by two shots from Erik Compton.

“Yeah, I didn’t play well,” he said. “I shot 3-over. But I won the PGA, so...”