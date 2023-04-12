Raider James Claridge joins star-studded list with West of Ireland win at Rosses Point

James Claridge overcame heavy rain and winds gusting over 55kph to beat Co Sligo’s Barry Anderson 6&5 and claim the 100th edition of the Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship at Rosses Point.

Hailing from Enville Golf Club near Birmingham, the England player (20) claimed the Pat Ruddy Perpetual Trophy as the leading qualifier, then saw off Joe Lyons and Patrick Keeling before following a 20th-hole win over Carton House’s Marc Boucher in yesterday’s semi-finals with a hugely impressive performance in the decider.

“It’s pretty cool isn’t it?” said Claridge, who played the 13 holes in an incredible, bogey-free, two-under to join Major champions Pádraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the list of winners.

“You don’t really think about it when you’re playing, you’re just out here trying to get the job done but it means a lot to be in company with people like that.”

He won the first, third, sixth and seventh with pars to go four up, then made a 15-footer for a winning par at the 11th and a 12-footer for birdie at the 12th to go six up before closing out the match with a par three at the 13th.

“The key was probably the up-and-down on two,” said Claridge, who made pars at the second, third and fourth, birdied the fifth, then made further key par saves at the eighth and 11th to give Anderson no encouragement.

Anderson (32) beat Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott one-up in the morning but he had no complaints in defeat.

“It’s heart-breaking when you don’t get over the line but James played unreal all day,” said Anderson, who lost the first and sixth after driving out of bounds. “He didn’t miss a shot all day and even when he did, he was holing 10-footers for par so he didn’t really open the door.”