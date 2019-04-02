R&A to release extra tickets for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

An additional 4,300 spectator tickets have been made available for each day of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush from July 18 to 21.

An additional 4,300 spectator tickets have been made available for each day of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush from July 18 to 21.

Tickets for the Open sold out when offered to the public last year and the organisers have moved to try and meet the demand.

Golf fans who want to go to the first Open in Ireland in 68 years can register at TheOpen.com/Tickets between now and April 15 when the draw will be made for the precious passes to see Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and the best of the world's golfers tackle Royal Portrush.

"We've talked to the local council and our advisers and contractors and feel we can accomodate these extra numbers," said R & A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers, "but without impacting on spectator comfort and the special experience of being at an Open Championship."

This year's Open is the first in its 148 years to sell out completely in advance, and this move will allow a small extra number of people to see the action.

Online Editors