Quartet of Irish write brand new chapter

The 149th Open marks first time this island will be represented by four winners of the coveted title

The Claret Jug: Ancient prize has the possibility of changing lives. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images
Former winner at Royal St George's Darren Clarke. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Claret Jug: Ancient prize has the possibility of changing lives. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

The Claret Jug: Ancient prize has the possibility of changing lives. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Former winner at Royal St George's Darren Clarke. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Former winner at Royal St George's Darren Clarke. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Claret Jug: Ancient prize has the possibility of changing lives. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Dermot Gilleece

It was 15 months ago when Shane Lowry learned he would be custodian of the Claret Jug for an extended period. This improbable blessing of Covid-19 comes to an end at Royal St George’s tomorrow, when he hands back, to the Royal and Ancient, a symbol of excellence that has transformed his life.

Among other things, it has changed utterly Lowry’s attitude towards Major championships. “Now when I get to these big weeks, I kind of know what’s going to happen,” he said. “You’re going to have ups and downs, difficult times on the course. And when you’re having good runs, you need to take advantage of them.”

The 149th Open Championship marks the first time this island will be represented by four winners of the coveted title, with Lowry as the defending champion being joined by Pádraig Harrington (2007 and 2008), Darren Clarke (2011) and Rory McIlroy (2014). And there may be further Irish challengers, depending on performances in this weekend’s Scottish Open and by Séamus Power’s finish in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.

