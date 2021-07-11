Quartet of Irish write brand new chapter

It was 15 months ago when Shane Lowry learned he would be custodian of the Claret Jug for an extended period. This improbable blessing of Covid-19 comes to an end at Royal St George’s tomorrow, when he hands back, to the Royal and Ancient, a symbol of excellence that has transformed his life.

Among other things, it has changed utterly Lowry’s attitude towards Major championships. “Now when I get to these big weeks, I kind of know what’s going to happen,” he said. “You’re going to have ups and downs, difficult times on the course. And when you’re having good runs, you need to take advantage of them.”

The 149th Open Championship marks the first time this island will be represented by four winners of the coveted title, with Lowry as the defending champion being joined by Pádraig Harrington (2007 and 2008), Darren Clarke (2011) and Rory McIlroy (2014). And there may be further Irish challengers, depending on performances in this weekend’s Scottish Open and by Séamus Power’s finish in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.

As it happens, there have been significant Irish contributors to the rich history of this tumbling duneland by the North Sea coast of Kent. Royal Dublin’s Michael Moran, who was famously tied third at Hoylake in 1913, made his Open debut at Sandwich two years previously, when rounds of 72, 78, 83 and 81 left him in a tie for 21st place behind the great Harry Vardon.

Willie Nolan flew the flag there in 1934 when Henry Cotton won the first of his three titles while giving the famous Dunlop 65 golf ball its name through his course-record score in the second round. That, we are informed, was when cars clustered like “black beetles” in the parking spaces and cinema cameramen “mounted their talkie machines on the top of their vans and laid long, wriggling cables across the tee.”

I was fortunate to be in the media centre in 1985 when Christy O’Connor Jnr told us about a sparkling opening round in which he beat Cotton’s record by a stroke. “Not a bad score for 17 holes, young man,” a voice from the rear mischievously piped up, greatly to our delight.

“Thank you so much, Mr Cotton,” was O’Connor’s respectful reply. The Galwayman was entitled to be pleased after he had spreadeagled the field with a run of seven birdies from the fourth. That, of course, was when Sandy Lyle captured the title and sent his great rival, Nick Faldo, scurrying to coach David Leadbetter to reshape a willowy swing into one of sterner purpose.

By that stage, fans of a certain age still reflected on the events of 1949 involving Harry Bradshaw, a ball in a broken bottle, a double-bogey six, a round of 77 and ultimate defeat by Bobby Locke in a 36-hole play-off. It remained the closest any Irish player had come to emulating the 1947 achievement of Fred Daly, until Harrington’s triumph of 2007.

Disaster befell Bradshaw on the fifth, now a dog-leg 419-yard

par-four, having been modified from its 422 yards back then. And after relating his tale of woe, The Brad was persuaded by photographers who had missed the excitement, to recreate the broken-bottle scene behind the resident professional’s shop. Ultimately, this delivered what was considered to be an appropriately Irish image of a broken, upturned Guinness bottle in the official history of the Royal St George’s club.

Through the years, the links has prompted some controversial views. Henry Longhurst suggested that its “’umps and ‘ollows,” were liable to deflect a well-hit shot in any direction. And Jack Nicklaus described it as the only course where you could drive your ball straight down the middle of the fairway, and lose it.

There is, however, the other view that great courses deliver great champions. In which context it would be difficult to argue with the leaderboard of the 1993 Open at Sandwich.

That was the year Gene Sarazen, at 91, made a sentimental journey down the coast from Sandwich to Prince’s GC, where he had his lone Open triumph in 1932. As part of the trip, he attended Royal St George’s as a guest of honour. In fact, he was standing beside the 72nd green when Greg Norman completed a stunning final round of 64 to lift the title. It was a performance which moved the much-loved ‘Squire’ to remark: “I never thought I would live to see golf played like this.”

The leading finishers reflected the quality of what was arguably the finest championship of the decade, if not beyond. Faldo, who set a new course-record 63 on the Friday, was runner-up to Norman, followed by Bernhard Langer, Corey Pavin, Peter Senior, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Paul Lawrie, Wayne Grady, Fred Couples, Scott Simpson and Payne Stewart.

Clarke also had distinguished players in his wake at Sandwich in 2011, notably Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Yet it was an Open especially memorable for the assertion by leading American sports psychologist, Dr Bob Rotella, that “Contagion can be a powerful factor in sport.”

With a rather curious use of the word, he went on to refer to how easily golfers can be influenced by what goes on around them. Like McIlroy’s admission to being affected by Bryson DeChambeau’s recent obsession with length.

“They look at somebody winning things and they think, ‘I figure I’m capable of doing the same’,” Rotella said. Which, he suggested, had caused four players from this island to capture a total of six Major titles in three years, culminating in Clarke’s victory of 2011.

Any doubts which might have lingered about this notion of contagion were emphatically removed when he recalled the eve of battle in 2011. “Darren turned to me and asked, ‘How does Pádraig approach a Major?’ My reply was, ‘He has a very quiet mind. And you, Darren, have to have a very quiet mind.’” Four days later, Clarke had carded rounds of 68, 68, 69 and 70 to win by three strokes from Mickelson.

Cumulative attendances for that particular Open totalled 180,000, a drop of 3,000 on the previous Sandwich staging in 2003. And rather than consider the possibility of playing behind closed doors when Covid struck, the R and A decided in April last year to abandon the 2020 Open, placing them directly at odds with decisions from the USGA, Augusta National and the PGA of America.

The daily capacity of Royal St George’s is calculated at around 40,000 and the aim this week is to admit 75 per cent of that figure. “I’m keen to get as many spectators in as possible because I do think that’s what creates the atmosphere,” said R and A CEO, Martin Slumbers. “I also think it’s what makes competitors play just a little bit better.”

He went on to indicate that normal infrastructure has been installed, with big grandstands going around the first hole and the 18th. “They’ve been built in a way we can adapt for social distancing, depending on what the rules are going to be,” he added.

Sandwich has not been overly kind to Irish amateurs over the years. Still, there was a memorable challenge by Royal Dublin’s Noel Fogarty in the British Amateur of 1959, when he lost a fourth round match on the 19th to a promising American teenager by the name of Nicklaus. For his part, Lowry failed to make the matchplay stage in 2006 when he carded an 81 there in strokeplay qualifying. “I haven’t been back since,” he said, recalling that episode without much enthusiasm.

Still, any negative views are very much in the past. An ancient jug, acquired at Royal Portrush two years ago, changed Lowry’s golfing life.

“To have it in my possession and be able to kind of share it with all my friends and family, has been just incredible,” he said.

“It’ll be a sad time giving it back.”

Then with a smile he mused: “Perhaps I’ll get it back at St George’s, or maybe another time down the road.”