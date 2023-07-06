Putting Irish golf clubs on the map for the world

Irish golf is booming in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and My Golf Group is one of the great success stories of the past few years.

Founded by Eoin Francis, the company recently expanded its portfolio and now books society golf, domestic golf breaks, golf events, and inbound golf tours for clients from countries such as USA, UK, South Africa and mainland Europe.

Francis and his colleagues recently launched My Golf Group Travel, with a focus on domestic golf breaks and inbound golf tours, making booking a golf break in Ireland much easier.

This is an area of massive growth for the company but they were surprised with the need and take up of the service by Irish golfers, who don’t all want to pack their bags and head for foreign climes when we have some of the best golf courses in the world on our doorstep.

They’ve booked well over 150 separate golf breaks in 2023 so far and this is set to triple before the year end, cementing the notion that demand to play golf in Ireland is at al all time high.

Readers may be interested to know they have launched a series of domestic events this year.

The first of them took place at Tralee Golf Club and Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and it was a sell out with 136 golfers playing over three days.

The next event is taking place on the spectacular Druids Glen Resort from 30-31st August.

This is a two-day event, playing both Druids Glen and Druids Heath Golf Club and gives Irish golfers a great opportunity to play Druids Glen after the multi million-euro renovation of the Co Wicklow gem. Event entry is now open with limited spots available – for more information and to express interest, readers can visit mygolfgrouptravel.com/august-event.

There will be another event later this year at The K Club, which will host the Horizon Irish Open in September with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Pádraig Harrington the big attractions.

Established in 2008, My Golf Group has gone from strength to strength and is now considered one of the leading golf booking providers in the country, booking over €1.4 million of direct revenue this year.

In addition to their booking services, they help partners grow their revenue through My Golf Society and the recently launched My Golf Group Travel.

“We’re delighted with the progression the company has made in recent years and look forward to this growing even further,” said managing director Francis.

“To be able to offer our partners a guaranteed return on their investment is something unique in today’s market and goes a long way in gaining our partners trust year after year.”

The company is a useful resource for golf clubs or hotels looking to tap into their expertise in driving revenue and growth by helping attract both domestic and international customers.