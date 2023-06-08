Pristine Portumna a golfing paradise

Members at the east Galway club enjoy great golf and top class service

Some clubs are blessed with wonderful memberships and are brimming with willing volunteers ready to do a good turn at a moment’s notice. Others boast incredible golf courses full of beauty and character.

Few meet both criteria, but Portumna Golf Club in Co Galway ticks all the boxes when it comes to providing a golfer with everything they could possibly need.

There’s beauty in spades at this sensational parkland course, but when it comes to the club’s ethos, there’s no doubt who matters most.

“Members, members, members,” cries Captain Eamon Dervan over a creamy cappuccino in the well-appointed clubhouse where new Director of Golf David Byrnes and head professional Shane Franklin attend to the needs of the 700 members.

“Look after your members. It’s one of the things most people lose sight of. They are the most important people. They are the people who own this club, the people behind this club and the people who put their hands in their pockets every week.

“Once you have the members looked after, you have all the other bits – the staff and the golf course – so that you can say, come over here and play.

“I always go by what Michael O’Leary says: if there’s a seat empty, you should fill it. And if the tee box is empty, you should fill it too.”

Portumna was first instituted in 1907, and golf was played across the road from the current course at Claggernagh, about a mile from the town, from 1913 until 1934, when it moved to the Harewood estate or Clanricarde Demense with permission of the Earl.

It was not until the late 1970s that the Minister of Lands gave the club a further area of land for which it had applied so that the course could be extended to 18 holes.

Eddie Connaughton and a team of volunteers did the rest, and with a few recent nips and tucks by DAR Golf, such as the new 18th and third greens, the members have been enjoying their new course since it was opened by GUI President Liam Reidy in 1992.

Measuring 6,334 metres from the blue tees (6,926 yards), it is a wonderfully enjoyable but demanding test of golf for the club golfer and an even better walk as you wend your way over undulating terrain and between great stands of mature trees as John Joe Conwell explains in his lovely centenary history, “From Little Acorns...”.

“The oak, beech, ash, sycamore and silver birch trees that are strategically positioned throughout the course give it a distinctive parkland appearance,” he writes. “This is complemented by an abundance of wildlife such as deer, squirrels, hares, rabbits, foxes and a variety of waterfowl.”

The stone walls that run along the perimeter of the lands received from Coillte are moss-covered, but there are other field monuments to enjoy, such as the imposing limekiln close to the sixth green, where one member tells me he’d like his ashes sprinkled when he heads off to the heavenly fairways.

“We are blessed with our predecessors,” Eamon says. “The previous members showed amazing foresight to acquire the land from Coillte and build those holes such as the 17th, the 12th, and the third, not knowing that we’d have the best amateur golfers coming this weekend to say, this really is a test of golf.”

Greenkeeper Kenneth Kelly has turned Portumna into a wonderfully conditioned course that will provide an excellent test for this weekend’s championship.

It’s a testament to the quality of the course that there are so many memorable holes. Three of the four par threes play from around 180 yards from the medal tees, and holes such as the 362-metre fourth or the 345-metre 14th make up for their lack of length with attractive green complexes set amongst the trees.

Water comes into play just once, all down the right of the par-five 17th, but if you survive that test, you will have to put on a show for the members at the 178 metre 18th as they gather on the veranda to run the eye over the golfing talent coming through.

Club President Liam Salmon loves a cut at the par-five 12th, which is reachable with an iron if you take on the corner.

It’s a quiet corner of the course, too, and that’s the beauty of Portumna.

“The surroundings are beautiful, but what makes the course so attractive is that it’s always in great condition,” Liam explains.

Members fund all the on-course work through fundraising activities, and Dagmar Ullrich-Werner has a busy time as Fundraising and Sponsorship Convenor.

Each fundraising project is organised with a particular task in mind, and members love to know that cash is ring-fenced for that purpose, such as the recent €30,000 sanding fundraiser or the new third green, rather than going into a financial black hole.

“It’s crucial it’s done that way,” says Chairperson Justin O’Byrne, brother of former FAI Chief Executive Bernard.

For the Director of Golf, recent improvements have been all about service.

“Golf is good, and the food is very good,” says David Byrnes, who arrived at the club via Adare Manor, where he managed the caddie programme as an assistant professional. “We had no golf shop until last year, so that was the first big improvement. We also invested some €50,000 in the seating area outside and the fully stocked pro’s shop.”

The rebuilding of the 18th green last year, which had become too severe, has immensely improved the finishing hole. Add to that the new green at the 400-yard third, which was designed by the greenkeeper Kenneth Kelly and installed by DAR Golf and the intensive sanding programme, and Portumna is looking better than ever.

“The reason we make all these improvements is that we want the members to have a better product,” David reports. “We have 700 members now and so by improving our marketing and our service. We can sell Portumna to a wider audience. That leads to more income, and when you have more income, you can improve the course further. But everything here is done for the members.

“More visitors means more green fee income though we have only increased our fees by around €10 in the last few years. But it all leads to more finance being available to improve the course and the facilities even more.”

It’s little wonder the club has produced so many good golfers, including senior international and multiple championship winner Suzanne Corcoran and former boys interprovincial Padraic O’Rourke, now a successful PGA professional in Canada.

The club played host to Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power when they were playing boys and youths golf, but it’s the members who remain key.

Older members from the farming community who were once embarrassed to say they were going golfing and hitched the trailer to the back of the car, hoping that neighbours would believe they were going to the mart, are now retired and golfing three times a week.

It’s all about the members, and they have a magnificent playground welcoming of all visitors.

Factfile Address: Ennis Rd, Portumna, Co Galway H53Y038 Email: portumnagolfclub @gmail.com Telephone: 0909741059 Website: www.portumna golfclub.ie Green fees: Mon – Thur €40; Weekend / Bank Holidays €50 Society rates: Midweek from €30 based on 16 +, Weekend from €35 based on 16 + Buggy hire: Yes €35 Club hire: Yes from €15 Electric trolleys: Yes €15 Range Balls: Use your own at 330-yard range. Signature hole: 17th Hole, Par 5 555 Yards. A majestic hole with a tree lined fairway for the first shot and water lurking down the right side for the rest of the way. Holds its own with Ireland’s very best par 5’s Professional’s tip: A picturesque-tree lined tee shot which is blind for the first 230 yards and anything carrying 240 plus hits a downslope with a watery grave awaiting, best to play this one safe and hit a 230 yard shot off the tee. The second shot is protected by water to the right side of the fairway meaning accuracy is required for the second. A 200 yard second shot leaves an easier third to a large green which is protected at the front by water. Better to hit half a club more to make sure of the carry. Membership rates: From €667 for a Full Member. Intermediate (Under 35) from €517; 7 Day Distance Membership outside 55km (Includes Golf Ireland fee) from €525; Country Membership (must be a full member of another club) from €367. Nearby clubs: Nenagh, Loughrea, Ballinasloe, East Clare and Birr