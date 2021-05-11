| 7.8°C Dublin

‘Pressure on Rory is at Tiger’s level. It’s not fair,’ insists swing coach Cowen

Interview

Rory McIlroy tosses his ball in celebration on the 18th green after the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. Photo: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Expand

James Corrigan

Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the Majors.

If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s PGA,” Cowen said.

