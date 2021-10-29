Power roars into the mix in Bermuda as wind wreaks havoc

Graeme McDowell was tied 25th after mixing four birdies with three bogeys in a 70

Seamus Power roared into contention for his second PGA Tour win in six starts in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The West Waterford star (34) took advantage of the best of the weather at windswept Port Royal to make five birdies and a bogey in a four-under 67 to share fourth place in the clubhouse when play was suspended due to darkness, just two strokes behind leaders Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey.

Playing alongside Graeme McDowell, who was tied 25th after mixing four birdies with three bogeys in a 70, Power birdied the first, then bogeyed the par-five second before picking up shots at the fifth and seventh to turn in two-under.

High winds and torrential rain briefly forced a suspension in play for the early starters, but Power dealt well with slightly easier but still blustery conditions in the afternoon, missing just four greens in regulation.

He birdied the 14th, then made an eight-footer for par after bunkering his tee shot at the par-three 16th before picking up another shot at the par-five 17th.

Patrick Reed holed a seven iron from 210 yards for an eagle three after driving into a penalty area at the 17th en route to a three-under 68 as England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick battled to a level par 71 in the worst of the wind.

“You see winds like this, but normally you don’t play in them,” Fitzpatrick said.

“This was the hardest wind I’ve ever played in. I absolutely ripped a drive on seven.

“People are going to laugh at this because they probably think it’s my normal tee shot, but anyway, I ripped it, and it went 245. I think my season average last year was like 295. Just shows you how strong it is.”

In amateur golf, Maynooth University’s Ryan Griffin made eight birdies in a six-under 66 to lead the Irish Intervarsity Championship by four strokes heading into today’s final round at Portsalon.

He tops the leaderboard on seven-under-par from teammates Aaron Marshall and David Kitt, who shot respective rounds of 68 and 70.

DCU’s Luke Lynch and Ulster University’s Kyle Patton shot 72s to share fourth place, six shots off the pace on one-under.