Power play: Waterford ace plans to drive across US and into PGA mix

Séamus Power, at one of his last events the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, may opt to drive across country rather than fly when pro golf returns. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

While West Waterford GC only allows golfers living within 5km return to the course today, one of its most famous sons is considering driving thousands of miles across America when he goes back to the pro game on June 11.

With his conditional PGA Tour status, Séamus Power looks unlikely to play the premier US circuit's first event back next month, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

However, he may drive 650km, instead of flying, to tee off in the secondary tour's Korn Ferry Challenge held that same day at TPC Sawgrass as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

While the first two Korn Ferry Tour competitions back remain relatively close to his apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina, the third event, the Utah Championship, is 3,200km away.

"Airports are something I'm going to try and avoid. Even if it could be a ten- or 12-hour drive. I'll probably be doing that option rather than flying," Power says. "Other than that, I think they're going to do enough testing and precautions. I think it'll be okay."

Charter

The PGA and Korn Ferry Tours will provide a charter flight between events for players and caddies in their new precautions. Though that may not suit all schedules.

No spectators are allowed at the first four events as part of those precautionary measures, which could be a relief for some of the stars.

"For someone like me for the first few events, it'll be a little odd and I played mini tours for four years where there really wasn't anyone around," he says.

"But it's going to be more odd for the bigger name guys. I can't imagine Tiger Woods in his whole life has played too many competitive rounds without being swarmed by people. Even for Rory (McIlroy).

"There's going to be awkward things but in the big scheme of things we're very fortunate. We're walking around a golf course for a living so putting up with some awkwardness won't be a problem."

Power was forced to cancel a trip home in March when US president Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe, fearing being locked out of the country where he makes a living.

The 33-year-old, however, has counted his blessings when he heard how the lockdown in Ireland had restricted travel and closed golf courses, both of which did not come into play in North Carolina.

"For whatever reason golf was deemed an essential activity so it stayed open. But everything else - bars, restaurants - is pretty much closed.

"It's bizarre here. State by state and even county by county they have different rules. The county I live, Mecklenburg County, closed driving ranges but beside us, Cabarrus County, kept them open. So I've been lucky enough to be playing and practising no problem."

The Waterford man, who hails from Touraneena in the Déise, has been able to continue coaching with Ken Guilford - his third coach in two years - by travelling to Cabarrus County GC during the lockdown.

The duo have kept their two-metre distance in sessions while, on the course, players are forbidden from touching pins and sharing buggies.

Power has managed to put some work into his game in a way that competitors haven't in California or Texas, where courses remained shut.

And he's felt the need to do so. Although he earned over $770,000 (€711,000) - nearly $2.3 million (€2.1 million)in career earnings - in 2019, he lost his PGA Tour status on the back of 14 missed cuts last season.

"With my conditional status you only get scraps for the first third of the season and my busy part was to come this summer when guys start to skip events with the Majors. I'd then get into events but that's completely changed with this.

"Nobody's losing status on the PGA Tour this year so I've got next year in the same boat, worst-case scenario."

The 2016 Olympian must fight for both full Tour status and a return to the Games in Tokyo, whose postponement offers a chink of light.

Shane Lowry and McIlroy will likely pip him to an Irish Olympic place as qualification is based on world ranking but Power still holds out hope.

"I wasn't going to make it this summer with Rory and Shane. But it still gives me only an outside shot. Most people probably say no shot but, you know, for someone like me it could be a good thing," he explains.

"Either way it's going to be great for Ireland to have two representatives over at that next year."

Indo Sport