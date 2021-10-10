Power off his greens in Las Vegas as Harrington and Meadow struggle

Séamus Power failed to take advantage of some imperious ball-striking and struggled on the greens to go into the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open eight shots off the lead.

The West Waterford man shot a two-under 69 to share 24th on 10-under, but while he was ranked first for strokes gained on approach and greens hit in regulation, he missed eight putts inside 15 feet and used the blade 32 times to rank 70th in the 73-man field for putting.

It was a frustrating day for the Barbasol Championship winner, who is third alternate for next week’s CJ Cup at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, where Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry return to action for the first time since the Ryder Cup.

At the top of the leaderboard, Adam Schenk (29) will be seeking his maiden PGA Tour win after he followed rounds of 64 and 65 with a five-under 66 at TPC Summerlin to lead by a shot from Matthew Wolff and by two strokes from Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam and Chad Ramey.

Graeme McDowell had a bad day at the office, three-putting the 17th before finding water with his approach to close with a double-bogey six and sign for a three-over 74 that dropped him from 42nd to 70th on three-under.

It was also a tough day for Pádraig Harrington on his rookie appearance on the PGA Tour Champions, where he followed his opening 74 with a three-over 75 in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville.

Clearly rusty after his recent Ryder Cup duties and a jaded appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links, the Dubliner (50) is tied for 63rd on five-over after he bogeyed three of his last four holes.

Ranked 70th in the 81-man field for approach play, he’s 16 strokes behind PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, who shot a five-under 67 to lead by two strokes on 11-under from Miguel Angel Jiménez, Steve Flesch and Mat Gogel as he bids to win his third Champions Tour event in four starts since he turned 50 last year.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow is tied 75th on three-over in the Cognizant Founders Cup after mixing two birdies with six bogeys at Mountain Ridge Country Club in New Jersey.

Korea’s Jin Young Ko remained on track for a wire-to-wire win after she shot a two-under 69 to lead by four strokes on 13-under par from compatriot So Yeon Ry, the Phillippines’ Yuka Saso and Americans Elizabeth Szokol and Lindsey Weaver.

The world No 2 is bidding to join world No 1 Nelly Korda as a three-time winner this season and bank the $450,000 winner’s cheque to become the 40th player in LPGA Tour history to break the $7 million threshold in career earnings.