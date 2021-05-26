Portmarnock Golf Club votes to lift ban on women becoming members

Portmarnock Golf Club has voted overwhelmingly to bring the club into the 21st century and remove the ban on women becoming members.

The move paves the way for the great north Dublin links to host such events as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and even The Open Championship.

Announcing the result of the vote today, the club said in a statement: “A vote by the Members of Portmarnock Golf Club, that Rule 3 be amended through the removal of the words 'who shall be Gentlemen’ has been passed. The result is 83.4% in favour and 16.6% against.

“As a consequence of this decision, the Rules and Bye-Laws of the Club will now become gender-neutral, which marks a positive development in the Club’s long and distinguished history.

“In welcoming the decision, the Officers and Committee acknowledged and thanked the Membership for their engagement with, their support for, and their constructive contributions throughout the process and look forward to welcoming Women as Members of the Club.”

Founded in 1894, the club could not host events that benefited from public funds or R&A events such as the Walker Cup or even The Open as long as it remained men only.

The process began in 2019 when the R&A made it clear to the club that the Amateur Championship it hosted that year as part of its 125th-anniversary celebrations would be the last R&A event it hosted until it changed its membership rules.

A Special General Meeting was held on March 31 so members could temporarily make an amendment to club rules to allow an online or postal ballot and then pass a motion on the gender issue.

A vote was held to amend Rule 3 of the Rules of Portmarnock Golf Club, which states that "the Club shall consist of members and Associate Members who shall be Gentlemen properly elected and who shall conform with the rules of amateur status."

The members agreed to amend Rule 3 as follows: 'That Rule 3 be amended by the removal of the four words 'who shall be Gentlemen' and that the Committee be empowered to make the necessary changes to other Rules to make them gender neutral."

Mary McKenna, regarded as one of Irish golf’s greatest women golfers, welcomed the news that the club that last hosted the Irish Women’s Close Championship in 1954 or the Women’s Home Internationals in 1981 will likely host high profile women’s events again.

“I think it’s great,” the Donabate legend said. “I am not sure you are going to have women rushing to join the club because it is a big tough course. But it is a move forward.

"I don’t know why they were so slow to make this move because it was always something that was going to happen with Golf Ireland now the single governing body for men and women.

“Most of those men have wives and daughters so it was one of those old-fashioned traditions within golf that has taken a long time to change.

“It’s not as if the women are going to move in and take over but in fairness to Portmarnock, they were always very welcoming to us over the years, especially for winter golf. I was always made very welcome to come and play and practice.”