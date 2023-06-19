Poor play on the easy holes cost Rory McIlroy at US Open – Paul McGinley

Rory McIlroy drops a ball on the 14th green during the final round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Paul McGinley believes Rory McIlroy’s poor play on the scoring holes and not his conservative game plan was what proved his undoing in the US Open.

The Holywood star failed to birdie the sixth or the eighth, two of the three easiest holes on the course, then bogeyed the par-five 14th with a wedge in his hand for his third and ended up a shot behind shock winner Wyndham Clark.

“He had a gameplan, and it was quite a conservative gameplan, and that’s okay, but you’ve got to take advantage of the scoring holes and he didn’t do that,” McGinley said on NBC.

“Yes, he got away to a good start. He flushed it down that first hole again and made mincemeat out of that hole but, you know, 6th hole, poor tee-shot on six, left himself no chance to get really up and down.

“Eighth hole, three putts from the front to the green, missing a short one there, and criminally taking a six on 14.

“Other than that, the gameplan was good. He showed a lot of resilience in a lot of ways. It’s not like’s miles and miles away here, but just two or three mistakes and not able to happen on the greens for him over the weekend.”

'I feel pretty good' says Rory McIlroy as he ends the day one stroke behind lead

McIlroy admitted after the round that he lost the pace of the greens over the weekend, taking 33 putts on Saturday and 34 yesterday.

“He started out putting well on days one and two but certainly slowed down hugely over the weekend with the putter,” McGinley said.

“It wasn’t like he was tentative. It looked like everything was running at the hole but they just wouldn’t fall…the big mistake was the scoring holes.”

Brandel Chamblee was less generous when commenting on McIlroy’s bogey six at the 14th, where he got free relief from an embedded ball.

“This is absolutely criminal right here with the wedge,” Chamblee said. “This buries in the lip in spite of the great break that he got, (he) was able to drop it right beside the hole but he still wasn’t able to save par.”