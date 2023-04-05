Pictures: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's children steal the show at Masters Par 3 contest

Rory McIlroy embraces his daughter Poppy on the ninth green during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

While Seamus Power excelled on the course at the Masters Par 3 Contest, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enjoyed some family time at Augusta National.

McIlroy was joined by his wife Erica, who caddied for him, and their daughter Poppy while Shane Lowry was see giving Poppy some tips.

The Offaly golfer was also joined by his family, with English golf Tommy Fleetwood also walking the fairway with his children.

While Waterford golfer Power caught the eye with back-to-back holes in one, the scenes with McIlroy and Lowry and their families were also highlights of the famous Augusta curtain-raiser.

You can enjoy some of the best pictures in our gallery below.

Shane Lowry lifts his daughter Ivy during the par 3 competition prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood's son Franklin and Shane Lowry's daughter Iris run up the fairway during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo:Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry high fives his daughter Iris Lowry on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)