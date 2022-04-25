Phil Mickelson signs on as Greg Norman confirms Donald Trump’s ‘Blue Monster’ course will host Saudi golf tour finale

Donald Trump’s ‘Blue Monster’ course will host the inaugural season finale of the controversial Super Golf League, it has been announced.

The Trump National Doral Miami will stage the season-ending $50million competition from October 27-30.

The matchplay tournament will see the victors share a cut of $16million (£12.5million) as the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia bankrolls a new-look golf tour.

Phil Mickelson has also applied to play in the first event of the series in London.

In a statement issued by Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, it was confirmed that he had submitted his application for the tour opener as well as the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

“Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open,’’ said Loy,

“We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9-11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”

The six-time major winner became embroiled in controversy after comments he made regarding the tour to the author Alan Shipnuck, were published earlier this year.

There it is—Phil Mickelson has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London. He’s also signed up for the PGA Championship, where he’d be the defending champion. pic.twitter.com/G2lUNdLSCt — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 25, 2022

"They're scary motherf***ers to get involved with," Mickelson said in the call last November for an unofficial biography of the left-hander.

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.

"They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

"They've been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.

"As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won't do what's right.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."

Mickelson later apologised for the comments, which he claimed were off the record, and took an extended break from the sport.

Two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman is the first chief executive of the new league – which has already seen a number of high-profile players snub the increased pay-days to remain with the PGA Tour.

“I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history,” said Norman.

“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination.”

The finale in Miami comes after events already announced in the United Kingdom, United States, Thailand and Saudi Arabia – each with a team prize pot of $5m.

Former US President Trump is a keen golfer and owns 17 courses across the world, including Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland and Doonbeg in the Republic of Ireland.