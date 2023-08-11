Phil Mickelson hits back after Rory McIlroy’s Ryder Cup betting jibe

Rory McIlroy enjoyed having a dig at Phil Mickelson over explosive claims in a new book that the American golfer wanted to bet $400,000 on the Ryder Cup when he was playing in it.

In an excerpt from the forthcoming book: “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk,” by Billy Walters, Walters recounted details of the bets he and Mickelson formerly made together.

Walters writes that Mickelson was so confident that the United States would regain the Ryder Cup in 2012 that he asked Walters to bet 400,000 US dollars for him on that result.

Walters declined and writes that he had “no idea” if Mickelson made such a bet, one which would have lost as Europe recovered from 10-6 down to win by a point.

Speaking after his opening round at the FedEx St Jude Championship, McIlroy was asked about the allegation and laughed when delivering his response:,

"At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won't be a part of it.”

There is no love lost between Rory McIlroy & Phil Mickelson 💀 pic.twitter.com/N4jumh0QjL — Rory Tracker (@RoryTrackr) August 10, 2023

Mickelson initially declined to comment after his pro-am round ahead of the LIV Golf event in New Jersey, but later released a statement on social media.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said.

“While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction.

“I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me, and I feel good about where I am now.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 11th August

Days before the first LIV event last year, Mickelson told Sports Illustrated that he was embarrassed by his “reckless” gambling but insisted his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway had nothing to do with financial difficulty.

“My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time,” the six-time major winner said.

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy.

“Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember but about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless. It isn’t a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions.”