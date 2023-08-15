Phil Mickelson has ‘self-imploded’ says ex-US Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins

Phil Mickelson is alleged to have made over $1 billion worth of bets.

Speaking on Golf Channel, winning 1995 skipper Wadkins described as "very disconcerting" allegations in a forthcoming memoir by gambler Billy Walters that Mickelson attempted to bet $400,000 on the outcome of the 2012 match at Medinah.

Mickelson has emphatically denied he placed the bet, but Wadkins is far from impressed by the left-hander, who admits to a gambling addiction.

"I don't know that there's ever been a more disappointing figure in golf than Phil Mickelson," he told Golf Today. "I've seen what's transpired with him over the last ten-plus years.

"I mean, he was a beloved figure for a long time. We all marvelled at the way he could play. But just nothing looks kosher about what he's doing these days. He's blown a chance to probably be Ryder Cup captain ever.

"I think he would probably have been a two-time captain. Now, he's not going to be involved. It's really kind of a shame. He's just self-imploded and looks like he just continues to at every turn.

"It's disappointing and sad. It's sad that we have people in our game that think they're bigger than the game and obviously Phil thinks he's bigger."

Bunkered Magazine compiled comments from losing 2004 skipper Hal Sutton on the same show last week when he lamented the "greed" that appears to be prevalent in the modern professional game, exacerbated by the emergence of LIV Golf.

"I totally agree with Hal," Wadkins added. "I even texted him after I saw his interview. I texted him and said 'great job, man, you hit it right on the nose.'

"I don't understand why the tour has, for example, had to jump purses to the amount they did this year and put themselves in a position that was uncomfortable.

"Wouldn't it have been good enough playing for twelve or fifteen million? I mean, come on. It's a little disappointing, it really is.

"I don't know where that mindset is coming from, but it's a little unsettling to a lot of us that have been around the game for a long time."