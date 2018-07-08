Sport Golf

Sunday 8 July 2018

Phil Mickelson calls two-shot penalty on himself just weeks after US Open controversy

Phil Mickelson tees off the 12th hole during round three of A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier

Phil Mickelson was again forced to take a penalty on his return to the course following his controversial actions at the US Open last month.

The American was handed a two-shot penalty at Shinnecock Hills after deliberately hitting his moving ball to avoid a more difficult shot.

Plenty called for him to be disqualified in New York but the penalty was seen as punishment enough - and he took the same penalty at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

This time round the issue seemed much more black and white than at the US Open, Mickelson consulting with an official after tapping down a patch of long grass at the seventh.

He called the two-shot penalty himself for falling foul of rule 13-2: 'Improving Lie, Area of Intended Stance or Swing, or Line of Play.'

The 48-year-old was already struggling to challenge the leaders in West Virginia, starting the day nine shots off the pace.

