Phil Mickelson celebrates with brother and caddie Tim Mickelson after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner in Major history keeping his nerve to win a wild final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

The 50-year-old San Diego native secured his sixth Major - and his first since 2013 - on six-under for the tournament, after shooting a final round of 73.

Mickelson began the day with a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and had doubled his advantage by the turn, but it was the manner in which he did so which the 10,000 fans on site at Kiawah Island could scarcely believe.

There was immediately a two-shot swing as the final pair got under way, Mickelson three-putting the first from long range and Koepka holing from 12 feet for birdie.

Expand Close Phil Mickelson gestures on the way to winning the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Phil Mickelson gestures on the way to winning the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But that was eclipsed minutes later as Mickelson got up and down from over the third green for a birdie and Koepka missed the green with his approach, duffed his fourth shot from a sandy waste area and eventually two-putted for a double-bogey seven.

Another two-shot swing looked certain on the third after Mickelson made bogey with Koepka in close, but the former world number one missed from two feet.

Mickelson rubbed salt into the wound on the par-three fifth, holing out from a bunker for birdie after Koepka had hit a superb tee shot to 25 feet, but Koepka responded with a tap-in birdie on the next as Mickelson failed to save par from right of the green.

The tie for the lead did not last long however, yet another two-shot swing coming on the par-five seventh thanks to a Mickelson birdie and clumsy Koepka bogey.

Pars from both players on the eighth and ninth almost came as a welcome pause for breath and left Mickelson on seven under par, with Koepka and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen on five under.

Open champion Shane Lowry and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington had set the clubhouse target on two under, the good friends playing together and carding matching rounds of 69.

Pars from both players on the eighth and ninth came as something of a welcome chance to pause for breath, but the lull in action did not last long.

Mickelson's birdie on the 10th and a bogey from Koepka was the fifth multiple-shot swing between the final pair and gave Mickelson a four-shot lead with eight holes to play.

Koepka's challenge was crumbling rapidly and another bogey on the par-five 11th left him five shots behind.

That left Oosthuizen to take up the chase of Mickelson, a birdie on the 12th closing the gap to three shots.

For the second day running Oosthuizen found water on the 13th, this time with his third shot, to run up a double bogey and leave Mickelson five ahead.

Read More

But if Mickelson was aware of the situation he did not act like it, taking on the flag on the same hole and pulling his approach into the same hazard.

A favourable drop allowed Mickelson to salvage a bogey and enjoy a four-shot lead with five holes to play.

The gap was down to three when Mickelson also dropped a shot on the 14th and contracted even further as Oosthuizen birdied the 16th, agonisingly missing from 15 feet for eagle.

Koepka had also kept his hopes alive with a birdie on the 15th to close within three.

Mickelson was almost mobbed by spectators after hitting a superb approach to the 18th and needed assistance from security guards to force his way on to the green.

Koepka could not find a birdie to at least increase the pressure and the stage was left clear for Mickelson to two-putt for par and become the oldest winner in major championship history.