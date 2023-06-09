PGA Tour-Saudi deal gives Donald Trump fresh hope of Open return at his Turnberry course

Golf’s shock merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund could help revive embattled Donald Trump’s dream of hosting an Open Championship at his Turnberry course.

Industry insiders say the former US president’s leverage may have increased across the game due to his long-term backing of LIV, the breakaway league bankrolled the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

The R&A, which runs the Open, is currently standing by its decision to rule out a return to Turnberry due to the potential distraction caused by Trump and protests. The former US president, though, has other matters more pressing as it has been revealed he has been indicted for mishandling classified documents.

However, with golf’s status quo having been sent reeling by the PIF pact, the sport’s powerbrokers away from the majors are changing, with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan chairman of the new entity. And one senior figure raised the possibility that the Saudis could eventually lean on the tours, and eventually the R&A, to at least allow Trump to give his pitch.

“PIF’s new standing at the top table of golf may well assist Trump, as he has been a big LIV advocate,” the source added. The main concern for the R&;A around Trump since the 2021 Capitol riots is that his presence would prove too much of a security strain due to the possibility of protests.

However, a well-connected individual from elsewhere in the sport said: “All it might take is for his people to meet the R&A and give guarantees that Trump would not turn up in Open week and attempt to hijack the event, like he did there at the Women’s Open in 2015.”

The Trump family has been taken aback by how the R&A remains as adamant as ever that it will not select Turnberry, despite £150 million-plus improvements in recent years.

In an op-ed for Telegraph Sport, Trump’s son Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, wrote that organisers should keep politics out of golf. “In a family so deeply dedicated to the birthplace of golf, never could we have imagined that politics could potentially jeopardise Turnberry’s ability to host another Open,” he adds.

However, other figures in the sport speculate that there may be other factors at play. “Turnberry doesn’t get the crowds of other Open venues – this could be a divorce of convenience for St Andrews,” another source said.

It is only three days since golf’s war with LIV was called off and it is likely to be some time before figures within PIF consider whether to rally behind Trump’s pleas for the Open.

However, the Trump Organisation is already leading the charge for an R&A climbdown. Eric Trump adds in his article: “This should not be about politics; it should be about the game of golf and showcasing the most spectacular venue in the United Kingdom and the world.”

One source close to the R&A, which manages the Open, had suggested last week that Trump’s only option would be to sell up as he is still perceived as a serious security risk due to potential protests.

This week the R&;A welcomed a breakthrough in the PGA Tour-LIV row, while Trump, who has hosted LIV events, hailed a “big, beautiful and glamorous deal”.

Trump purchased Turnberry in 2014, five years after it last staged golf’s oldest major. The R&A’s chief executive, Martin Slumbers, first said in January 2021 that his organisation “had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future”.

However, underlining the Scottish course’s credentials, Eric Trump, who is credited with helping to drive a course redesign of Trump National Doral in Miami, writes that “Turnberry deserves to host The Open”.

“At a time when companies are not exactly flocking to do business in Scotland, we are an American family, investing a fortune, and working hard to preserve one of the most iconic assets in the country,” he writes. “If we get the call, and I sincerely hope we do, I promise the R&A that we will be the best hosts the Open Championship has ever seen. Turnberry’s best days, and most memorable moments, lay ahead.”

The Trump Organisation owns Turnberry and more than 500 other business entities across the globe, including dozens of hotels and golf resorts.

Before the Ayrshire venue changing hands, it held four Open Championships, including the famous “Duel in the Sun” between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977 and Stuart Cink’s epic defeat of 59-year-old Watson in 2009. Greg Norman and Nick Price have also lifted the Claret Jug at the course.

“Having invested nearly $200million since its acquisition, no one has been more dedicated or committed to preserving Turnberry than the Trump family,” Eric Trump writes.

Trump Snr, who is seen as likely to be the Republican nominee for a potential second stint in the White House, had been talking up relations with the R&A recently.

In an interview during his last visit to the course on May 3, he said he had “spent a tremendous amount of money” redeveloping the course following advice from former chief executive of the R&A, Peter Dawson.

Trump will host his biggest men’s tournament in the UK to date in August – the PGA Seniors Championship at his links course near Aberdeen. This year his courses are staging three of the Saudi-funded circuit’s events, including last month in Washington DC.

The 151st Open, meanwhile, takes place this summer at Royal Liverpool from July 16.

Trump Sr has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

He is still facing court action in the United States, having pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Last month a civil jury found Trump to have sexually assaulted an advice columnist in the mid-1990s and ordered him to pay her $5m in damages, but the jury rejected the allegation of rape.