PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps away to recover from an unspecified ‘medical situation’

Arguably the most tumultuous week in the history of the PGA Tour took another twist last night when it announced commissioner Jay Monahan has stepped away from his day-to-day duties as he recovers from an unspecified "medical situation".

No details on Monahan's condition were released by the PGA Tour, which dropped a bombshell on June 6 when it announced it was to "merge commercial operations under common ownership" with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the DP World Tour.

Chief operating officer Ron Price and Tyler Dennis, the Tour's executive vice president and president, will lead the day-to-day operations during Monahan's absence.

Monahan (53) came in for serious criticism from part of the PGA Tour membership when the Tour's shock U-turn was made public last week.

Details of how the deal will work have been scarce.

The commissioner said the Tour had reached a "framework" agreement to create a new for-profit company and that the details would chiseled out over the coming weeks and months.

He has been with the Tour since 2008, succeeding Tim Finchem as commissioner in 2017.

The PGA Tour revealed the news of Monahan's procedure in a statement:

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."