PGA Championship: What time, what channel, tee-times and all you need to know

Rory McIlroy could bounce back this week after a poor Masters. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA — © PA

The second major of the golf season gets underway this week as the world’s best gather for the 105th PGA Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place ay Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The tournament will start on Thursday May 18 and finish on Sunday May 21.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf – 13.00 to 00.00

Friday: Sky Sports Golf – 13.00 to 00.00

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf – 12.00 to 00.00

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf– 12.00 to 00.00

What’s the Irish interest?

There are four Irish golfers competing including former winners Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power make up the quartet.

What are the tee-times?

The tee-times for the first two rounds have yet to be released but we’ll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they are.

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

What are the odds?

Jon Rahm 15/2

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Brooks Koepka 18/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Tony Finau 22/1

Dustin Johnson 22/1

Jason Day 22/1

Selected others

Shane Lowry 66/1

Seamus Power 150/1

Padraig Harrington 300/1