Golf

Shane Lowry and Séamus Power dig deep to stay in the hunt at US PGA

SHANE Lowry dug deep in blustery afternoon conditions to keep his hopes alive in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The Offaly man was one-over through 10 holes before holing some critical putts on the back nine to open with a level par 70 and share 27th place, five shots behind first-round leader Rory McIlroy, With windy conditions forecast for the second round this morning, Lowry is bracing himself for another difficult examination.