PGA Championship final round: Can Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry make a charge at Oak Hill?
Dylan O'Connell
Latest Golf
Pádraig Harrington insists he’s still a Major contender following roller-coaster weekend at PGA
Live | PGA Championship final round: Can Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry make a charge at Oak Hill?
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry keep PGA chances alive as Brooks Koepka snatches lead
Paul Kimmage: McIlroy still living up to Rapid Challenge
‘I thrive on weekends like this’ – Lowry overcomes ‘serious mental battle’ to join McIlroy in contention at Oak Hill
Justin Rose shows Major mojo as Séamus Power exits early at US PGA
‘Why not come here and compete?’ – Club pro Michael Block insists he’s in mix for US PGA title
US PGA Championship round-up: Jon Rahm faces uphill battle to make halfway cut on day two
Rookie Eric Cole top of the leaderboard but has four to play at frost-delayed US PGA Championship
WATCH: Tom Kim’s embarrassing mud moment at US PGA goes viral
Top Stories
Tony Ward: Leinster will learn from this but Champions Cup final loss will cut them deep psychologically
Westmeath come from 17 points down to stun Wexford in sensational Leinster SHC upset
'The Irish community were demonised' - Noel Gallagher on being Irish in the UK during the IRA bombing campaign, and why Blair is not a war criminal
‘I want to coach Ireland’ – Ronan O’Gara reveals international ambitions after latest Champions Cup success
Latest NewsMore
‘A lot of soul-searching’ after Tipperary loss - Brian Lohan reflects on strong finish to Clare’s round robin campaign
Pádraig Harrington insists he’s still a Major contender following roller-coaster weekend at PGA
Rishi Sunak under pressure to investigate Suella Braverman bid to avoid penalty points
BREAKING | Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
LGFA wrap: Roisín Byrne sends Kildare into Model rematch
CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin as children cycle past
Why Ukraine fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite the terrible cost
Manchester City players celebrate step one of the treble with fans after lifting Premier League trophy
‘Who doesn’t love this?’ – Tipp and Limerick not disappointed with draw after ‘proper Munster championship hurling’
Jude Law and Alicia Vikander lead stars at premiere of Firebrand in Cannes