Paul McGinley urges caution amid growing calls to postpone Ryder Cup

Paul McGinley has urged Ryder Cup officials to 'hold fire' before making a decision on whether to cancel this year's competition that is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in September.

American captain Steve Stricker has stated it would be "a crime" if the Ryder Cup is played without fans, yet his European counterpart Padraig Harrington has insisted the event could still go ahead even if spectators are not allowed to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now McGinley has added his weighty voice to the debate, as he stressed a decision on postponing the Ryder Cup does not need to be made until after the US PGA Tour and European Tour make their return to action in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of his participation in a Paddy Power event on Friday, the Dubliner suggested Ryder Cup organisers should take a cautious approach ahead of the 43rd match in Wisconsin as sport emerges into a new normal amid the global Covid-19 crisis.

"I hear people say we have to cancel the Ryder Cup because without crowds it's no good, you have to step back from that," said McGinley, who will be joined by TV presenter Piers Morgan and England captain Harry Kane in a star-studded golf event to be screened on Paddy Power's YouTube channel.

"I came across a great quote a few days back and resonated with me as we try to come to terms with what we are all going through now. It went like this: 'The greatest danger in these times of turbulence is not the turbulence itself, it is to act with yesterday's logic'.

"When they talk about the new norm, we have to get our heads around it. This is just the way it is now. Every other sport is coming back without crowds and they are all suffering the same way. We have to get used to it and get our heads around it.

"The fans are more important in the Ryder Cup than any other golf event, but would we not say the same about Liverpool playing at Anfield of Manchester United at Old Trafford?

"What is it going to be like when Jordan Henderson lifts up the Premier League trophy in front of The Kop at Anfield and no-one cheers? It won't be great.

"Ascot is going to happen with no crowds, two Grand Prix are happening at Silverstone in front of empty stands, tennis happening with no crowds. This is a new logic we are working in.

"It's not just golf that suffers without an atmosphere and a lot of other sports are going ahead regardless of this situation we are all trying to work out."

England's Premier League football is due to start against on June 17th, while Formula 1, tennis, and cricket are all returning to the UK sporting calendar in the coming weeks, with McGinley warning we will all need to adjust our expectations in a changed world.

"It's going to be miserable watching the Premier League without crowds later this month," he added. "The atmosphere jumping out of the TV at us is part of the show and none of us know what it is going to be like without that. We have got to roll with it.

"There are so many financial implications and other issues that go into cancelling an event like the Ryder Cup and my only message is if we are going to call it off, let's do it for the right reasons. Let's not just cancel because there is no crowd because every other sport is getting on with it and golf has to be the same.

"Who knows where we will be in September. Let's not jump to conclusions and cancel events quickly. Let's give everything a bit more time and see where we are as the weeks move on and we assess what is happening with this virus as this lockdown is loosened."

Online Editors