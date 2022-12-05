Paul McGinley labels talk of DP World Tour demise as ‘bulls**t’

Paul McGinley believes the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour is a "phenomenal deal" for Europe, and it bore more fruit yesterday with the announcement of a new landmark partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

The top three players on the JGTO Order of Merit, beginning with the 2022-23 campaign, will earn DP World Tour membership for the following season.

The new partnership follows this summer's announcement of the global pathway system, which will see the leading 10 players on the Race To Dubai Rankings earn cards on the PGA Tour beginning with the 2024 season.

The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are also working on a new-look 2024 schedule with more co-sanctioned events likely.

A co-sanctioned Horizon Irish Open cannot be ruled out and Board member McGinley is not only excited about what lies ahead, he dismisses as “bulls**t” talk that the DP World Tour was in big trouble.

"Relations have never been better between the two tours," McGinley said. "They are working very collaboratively together. We've just announced record prize funds and so has the American tour.

"I know everybody doesn't want to believe me and everyone wants to believe the rumours that we're bankrupt and we were saved by the Americans and all that bulls**t. That's absolutely not true.

"We've now hitched our wagon to the PGA Tour, and it provides long-term security for every player on the DP World Tour going forward. It's a phenomenal deal we've done with the PGA Tour.

"And it's the path of least resistance in terms of risk. So it's a great opportunity now for the European Tour to grow and slipstream with the PGA Tour.

"The big benefits of the strategic alliance will really kick in in 2024 when you're going to see more joined-up thinking between the two tours.

"And you're going to see a big focus, particularly in Europe, from mid-August until early November. That's about all I can say at the moment."

The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced a new 13-year operational joint venture partnership this summer that guarantees growth in annual European prize funds for the next five years.