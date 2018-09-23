Paul Kimmage: Settling into the swing of things nicely

It's not every day he had shared a house with a three-time Major winner; it's not any day he had played in a tournament when history had been made; and yet, late on Friday evening at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, as he holed a putt for birdie on the 16th green, Robin Dawson knew that his first tournament as a professional was not the stuff of dreams.

Two-under for the round would not suffice to make the cut and there were so few people watching from the ropes that he could actually name them: Frida, the Swedish girlfriend of his playing partner, Pep Angles; Tom Mullarney from Galway, whose son, Ronan, had played with Dawson a week before in the Home Internationals, and Henry O'Neill and his son, Shane, two golf fans from Kilkenny.

Robin Dawson during this year’s World Amateur Team Golf Championships at Carton House. Photo: Sportsfile

"This kid can play," Henry observed as Dawson strolled to the 17th tee. "The galleries will grow when we get to know him."

But plenty have made this walk before and what if we don't?

Will Robin Dawson - perhaps the highest-ranked amateur in the history of Irish golf - cut it as a pro?

After a sweaty day in the sun calling the shots for Sky Sports, Gary Murphy is putting his feet up as Dawson completes his round. A professional for 17 years, he has watched a lot of talented amateurs crash and burn in the paid ranks over the years.

"I like the path Robin has taken," he says. "He's gone to college, shown two solid years of amateur golf and seems a confident kid. But I often go back to something I saw with Rory (McIlroy) and Brian McElhinney at the Scottish Open in 2005.

"Brian was the (British) Amateur champion that year; Rory was the kid with all the promise, and I didn't know anything about their golf games but they couldn't have looked more different. Rory had his collar up and was loving every moment; Brian looked a little star-struck. And it was that little difference that made a big difference, although obviously Rory had the game for it."

But sometimes looks can be deceptive.

Three years ago, when he was consulting for a management company, Murphy was tasked to interview the five Irish amateurs who had been selected for the Walker Cup - Paul Dunne, Jack Hume, Gary Hurley, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin - about their aspirations turning pro.

"From a physical point of view, if you had lined them up and stuck a bag over their head and said, 'Who's going to make it?', you wouldn't have picked Paul Dunne," he says. "But I sat down with Paul, and his mum and dad, and it was like talking to Pádraig Harrington. He was so focused and switched on. His attitude was, 'This is for me', not, 'I want it to be for me' and the difference is key.

"I was a bit of dreamer when I turned pro which you need, because it's the dumbest thing ever to play sport for a living, but it definitely affected me. Harrington never had that. Playing someone like Tiger Woods would have been everything I could dream as a kid - Harrington didn't care.

"He played with his tongue out and his gammy swing and his farmer's walk and it didn't matter to him. I didn't have that (sense of) belief. You see them all coming out now and changing their swings but look at Graeme McDowell. Graeme has never had a great golf swing but he's had a great career, so which would you rather?

"And that's the advice I'd give to any young kid coming through: Do you want it or do you need it? Because the great ones need it. There's a phenomenal ruthlessness to Harrington under that smile. I remember we were on an Irish golf team years ago at a coaching session in Portugal or Spain.

"There was a break one afternoon and we went down to the beach to play football. Now I was a really good soccer player as a kid and had trials with the Ireland under 15s but, after five minutes of Pádraig, I didn't want to play. I remember saying, 'Take it easy or someone will get their leg broke'. He was just a complete savage."

It's Thursday evening. The complete savage is sitting on the terrace of a restaurant in Quinta do Lago with his caddie, Ronan Flood, his close friend, Noel Fox, and the Irish amateur champion, Robin Dawson. He has ordered a plate of chicken fajitas and the talk is of golf and golfers past until eventually, inevitably, the conversation turns to Lahinch in '95 and where this shared week began.

Fox was 21 that summer, and had travelled to the seaside town for the Irish Amateur Close Championship with one of the finest swings in golf. He had played with Harrington on inter-county sides but they had never been close, and had never met in a championship until the semi-final at Lahinch.

Tied through 18 holes, the match was still alive as they went to the 21st where Fox had a 'gimme' putt (18 inches) to put Harrington to the sword. But Harrington didn't concede.

"There had been such a nice atmosphere in the game," Fox says, "and I couldn't believe it wasn't given to me. And then I didn't take my time and missed it. As we're going down the 22nd he says, 'If you've ever seen it missed, you never give it'.

"That's a thing with him - you watch this super, nice guy sitting at the dinner table but tee it up against him and he'll kill you. He creates this lovely professional environment for you to play well in, but he wants to kill you. And then afterwards, and he's done this with a loads of guys, even some that don't want to hear it, he'll go, 'This is what I think about your game'."

Two months later, Harrington turned professional, winning the Spanish Open in Madrid in his debut season and just his tenth start as a pro, but the bond with Fox endured and they would play and meet up whenever he was home.

Fox continues: "I was convinced I was going to be a career amateur but he kept pushing me. 'You're mad,' he said. 'You've the traits of a player that could make a lot of money'. But life is pretty great when you're a top-dog amateur and I figured I'd develop more as a player by staying back."

Fox had won six major GUI championships, a ton of Ireland caps and a Walker Cup when he finally made the switch in 2005. It was too late. He was 31 years old and would spend the guts of eight years toiling on the mini-tours before devoting himself to a passion for coaching.

"I got this great lesson one day from Dewey Arnett, a coach in the States," Fox recalls. "I had been working with him for a couple of months but hadn't played with him, so we played nine holes after work. He's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet but as I'm putting my clubs on his cart he says, 'What are you doing? Get your own cart!'.

"Then we get to the tee and I've got this big grin on my face - 'It's great to be here' - and he's looking at me like I'm crazy, 'What are you playing at?'. The lesson was: the more you practise your tournament demeanour, the more your tournament demeanour is your practice.

"His goal for the nine holes was to shoot as low as he could, and chatting to me about nonsense was not going to help that. He told me afterwards, 'Golf is golf. Every time you tee it up, tee it up to shoot as low as you can'. And that's something Pádraig would endorse; if he sees you not going through a routine over a two-footer or something, you're going to get an earful. He would prefer to see you pick it up than be lackadaisical.

"And that's what I'm trying to teach these kids - golf is golf. It's like that great (Ben) Hogan line: 'I play with friends but I don't play friendly games'."

In April 2014, Fox joined the GUI National Academy at Carton House and was there less than a month when he was introduced to this ginger-haired beanpole from Tramore, Co Waterford. Robin Dawson was 18 years old, 6' 2" and studying Equine Science at Maynooth University.

"A lot of this stuff is about personalities that match up," Fox says. "He asked me a couple of questions I liked, and I gave him a couple of answers he liked, and he knew I had played at a decent level. I also liked the simplicity to his game. He has that modern golfer physique - stuff comes easy to him - and there's no questioning. If I say, 'Stand on one leg for half-an-hour' he will do it.'

"And I'm hugely fortunate because I've had the ultimate fly-on-the-wall experience with Pádraig; I've seen him work with coaches and it's a big thing when you have faith in your coach."

The Irish Amateur champion, a runner-up in the British and European Championships, and ranked as the sixth-best amateur in the world, it's been quite a season for the 22-year-old Dawson. And an interesting six days since he turned pro.

On Monday, he was informed he would be spending the week in a villa with a three-time Major champion. On Tuesday, he played a practice round with Shane Lowry and was ordered to open his wallet. "You're playing for money now son." It cost him €50.

On Friday, he was cruising in his first round as a pro until a three-iron approach to the fifth - his 14th hole - plugged so deep in the face of the bunker that he couldn't see the ball. It cost him a double-bogey. On Friday, he shot two-under and missed his first cut as a pro.

"The great ones don't get afraid (to shoot low scores) and he seems to have that," Murphy says. "He's got a smile on his face but this is a business. He's got a balance sheet this week that he has to work from, and how long that smile is going to last we don't know."

"He looks comfortable," Fox says, "and that's a big (Jack) Nicklaus thing; be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. I played with him a couple of weeks ago and he played the same. I watched him in Carton House (at the recent World Championships) and he played the same. He's got a great chance but there are no guarantees.

"One of the best players I ever played with, Stephen Young, beat Sergio 7&6 once at the Europeans and he doesn't play anymore. And then you hear about other guys turning pro and think, 'What's he doing? He has no chance!'. And they make two million quid every year, so you never know."

Sunday Indo Sport