Paul Kimmage meets Seamus Power, Part 2: McIlroy and Lowry memories, a chance lunch with the Williams sisters and that first Tour win

For Séamus Power, the journey to the world top 50 involved struggling week to week on feeder tours

Séamus Power: 'You can tell yourself for years that you're on the right path and good enough to win, but you have to do it.'

Seven years ago, on a crisp afternoon in March 2016, I pulled up a chair with Shane Lowry at the offices of his management company, Horizon Sports, in Dublin. He was 29, had played in 12 Majors, won twice on the European Tour and, six months previously, had trousered $1.5m at the Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.